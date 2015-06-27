Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It was a day to forget for the Philadelphia Phillies.

First, manager Ryne Sandberg abruptly resigns 3 1/2 hours before the first pitch Friday.

Then, they lose 5-2 to the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park to dip to a major-league-worst 26-49.

“It’s not an easy decision,” Sandberg said. “In a lot of ways, I‘m old school, and I‘m very much dissatisfied with the record and not pleased at all with that. I think that goes hand in hand with being a manager. So it’s been a difficult thing to swallow, but I have thought about it for some time, and we’ve come to this day.”

Third base coach Pete Mackanin is taking over as interim manager for the time being.

“At least at this time through this homestand,” Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said. “Frankly, this is a pretty sudden decision that Ryne has made so we’re in the process of trying to get our feet on the ground. Pete has graciously accepted.”

Mackanin was a loser in his debut as a red-hot Max Scherzer threw eight innings of two-run ball to stifle the Phillies.

“Pretty uneventful strategically,” Mackanin said. “I didn’t have to make any huge moves or anything like that. There just wasn’t a whole lot going on for much of the game until we got to (Scherzer) later.”

Now the rebuilding Phillies must truck on.

“It stinks it has to end that way,” Philadelphia starter Aaron Harang said of Sandberg. “But we’ve just got to move forward.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 5-4, 4.41 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 1-0, 1.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Morgan is scheduled to start Saturday afternoon against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Morgan is coming off his major league debut in which he threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball to beat the Cardinals. Morgan was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley as the Phillies’ rotation battles injury.

--RHP Aaron Harang, Friday’s starter, allowed five runs (four earned) in six innings to lose his seventh straight start, the longest losing streak of his career. “I just made some dumb pitches,” Harang said. “You can’t go out and give up three 0-2 hits in a game. I know better than that. It’s frustrating for myself to put (my teammates) in that situation. For me, my standards, that’s unacceptable.” After posting a 1.93 ERA in his first 10 starts, the 37-year-old has a 6.56 mark in his last six outings.

--OF Ben Revere hit his first career pinch-hit home run in the Phillies’ 5-2 loss. Of his three career home runs, two have come against the Washington Nationals. Revere was not in the starting lineup despite entering with a .384 batting average since June 3, third-best in the major leagues.

--OF Domonic Brown went 1-for-4 with an RBI double on Friday night, delivering the first run against a Nationals starting pitcher in 48 innings. However, Brown made a baserunning blunder to end the game and also committed an error in right field. “Two misplays out there might have cost us the game,” Brown said. “I’ve got to play better. I‘m trying to do whatever for my team. I make that play nine times out of 10, but I’ve got to keep moving forward. I’ve got to make that play.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Dom’s got to realize that his run doesn’t mean anything and almost anticipate he’s not going to be sent. He was just very aggressive trying to make something happen. It was the wrong move.” - Phillies interim manager Peter Mackanin, on a ninth-inning baserunning blunder by Domonic Brown.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He was scheduled to get a cortisone shot June 24.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16 and June 21.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf