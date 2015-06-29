Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- A change in managers isn’t necessarily a good thing for much-maligned Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Domonic Brown.

Once the top prospect in the Phillies’ farm system, Brown has never been able to earn a permanent spot in the major leagues. Through parts of six seasons at the big league level, he is batting .246 with a .308 on-base percentage, a .408 slugging percentage, 49 home runs and 208 RBIs. Though he made the 2013 All-Star Game, his slugging percentage plummeted from .535 to .390 in the second half of that season, and he batted .235 the following year.

Things took another turn for the worse this spring when he failed to make the major league club out of spring training, and that decision looks completely justified. In his first 11 games since being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 13, Brown went just 7-for-39 (.179) with no home runs and three RBIs.

And while then-manager Ryne Sandberg and the Phillies’ front office said when they called up Brown that the 27-year-old would be given ample opportunity to show he belonged in this franchise’s long-term plans, interim manager Pete Mackanin isn’t buying into that strategy.

“Brown doesn’t have numbers for me to justify playing him against a righty or a lefty,” said Mackanin, who took over after Sandberg resigned Friday.

Mackanin’s decision to start Jeff Francoeur in the opening game of a doubleheader Sunday paid off on the offensive end, as Francoeur had a home run and two RBIs in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals.

The Phillies gave Brown the start in the cleanup spot for the second game, and that went well, too. Brown finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and run as Philadelphia took an 8-5 win.

It likely will take a few more performances such as that one before Brown starts to earn the trust of Mackanin, or whoever the Phillies decide to hire.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 4-8, 4.34) at Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-5, 5.34)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, who gets the start Monday in the opener of a four-game home series against Milwaukee, is looking for his first win since May 17 against Arizona, a span of seven starts without a victory. O‘Sullivan (1-5, 5.34 ERA) has only one loss this month, on June 13 against Pittsburgh, though he wasn’t very strong in his last outing, giving up six runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings while getting a no-decision in a 11-6 win over the Yankees on June 23.

--RHP Kevin Correia, who started the first game of the doubleheader Sunday against Washington, saw his record drop to 0-2 with a 3-2 loss. Making his fourth start for Philadelphia since signing with the club earlier in the month, Correia went 5 1/3 innings, giving up three runs (one earned) with four strikeouts and three walks.

--RHP Severino Gonzalez was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start the second game of the doubleheader Sunday. He earned the victory, giving up four runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 8-5 decision over Washington, and his ERA improved slightly to 8.28. He also picked up his first major league hit, a single in the fourth inning. “I‘m feeling very good, especially about the opportunity that I got to come over here and pitch today,” he said through an interpreter. “I appreciate and I‘m glad that things worked out for me today.” After the game, he was optioned back to Lehigh Valley.

--2B Cesar Hernandez had a very strong doubleheader against Washington on Sunday, going 6-for-8 to raise his batting average to .271. He also stole three bases on the afternoon, doubling his season total in a single day. “I can’t tell you how or why we do it, but he can run,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “When you pick the right pitch, good things happen.”

--OF Maikel Franco continued his scorching rookie season with a 3-for-9 doubleheader Sunday that included three RBIs and two runs. Franco, who was the first Phillies rookie since at least 1958 to put together a .300/.350/.570 line through his first 150 at-bats, picked up his 16th multi-hit game of the season with a 2-for-5 performance in the finale Sunday, tying him for second among all NL rookies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a funny game .I don’t have the magic potion. If I did, I’d give everybody some of it.” -- Manager Pete Mackanin, after the Phillies won the second game Sunday to salvage a doubleheader split against the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16, June 21 and June 26.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf