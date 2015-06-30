Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- On Monday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies unveiled what they hope to be the foundation of their return to prominence.

Andy MacPhail was introduced at a press conference as the team’s next president. After the 2015 season, the longtime baseball executive will take over an organization that has fallen precipitously since winning a franchise-record 102 games in 2011.

The Phillies needed MacPhail, and on Monday, there he was.

“When (ownership) went out and started talking to people in Major League Baseball to solicit names, what surprised was that every single person, without exception, listed Andy MacPhail as number one,” Phillies principal owner John Middleton said at the press conference accompanied by outgoing team president Pat Gillick. “There was nobody else who was number one on any other person’s list, and that was extraordinary from our opinion.”

MacPhail, 62, will begin working immediately as a special assistant to Gillick, 77.

MacPhail comes with a great pedigree.

In 1986, he became the youngest general manager in major league history with the Minnesota Twins. The next season, the Twins won the World Series, making him the youngest GM to ever win it all. Minnesota won another title in 1991 with MacPhail at the helm.

Most recently, he served as the Orioles’ president of baseball operations from 2007-11. Baltimore made the postseason in 2012 and 2014.

MacPhail’s belief in advanced statistics and willingness to adapt to an evolving game also lured the Phillies.

“I can assure you, as you probably already know, sabermetrics is something of intense interest to ownership,” MacPhail said. “When it comes to that sort of thing, I believe you look at everything, absolutely everything. Why would you exclude any information? You’re gonna try to do every piece of homework you can to push the odds of being successful in your favor -- every stat, every formula.”

But this is just the beginning. One change of many to come for the major-league-worst Phillies (27-50), a franchise that missed the playoffs three straight seasons after winning five consecutive National League East titles (2007-11) and a World Series championship in 2008.

There is plenty of work to be done with the roster. Philadelphia has trade chips in ace starter Cole Hamels and closer Jonathan Papelbon and still retains such veterans as first baseman Ryan Howard, second baseman Chase Utley and catcher Carlos Ruiz.

Hamels is the club’s trade prize, warranting a big-time return.

So, what impact will MacPhail have from the get-go ahead of the July 31 trade deadline?

”I don’t think it’s a question of not being involved,“ MacPhail said. ”I think they’re going to insist and ensure that you’ll be involved. And you’re going to learn how that process took place and you’re going to learn who had influence. You’ll also get an opportunity to see just how much information was collected. How exhaustive the research was. So all of those things are going to be important.

“And, again, I’ll give my opinion. That’s one thing I’ve never been shy about doing. It’s gotten me in trouble occasionally, but that’s what they hire you for. You have a responsibility to ownership to tell them what you think and why.”

Just as big as the players on the field is the future of highly scrutinized general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. His contract expires at the end of the season. Will he be back?

“I think as you go through the three months, you’re going to learn a lot about the system and you’re going to try to discern, eventually in three months when this highly-paid-in-charge-of-nothing gig runs out, you’re going to have to discern the best way to move forward,” MacPhail said. “And what is the quickest, most efficient way to get there. And whatever decisions follow as a result of that, they follow.”

What will he be looking for in his general manager?

“Someone that is going to be effective in executing the strategy that the organization has developed to go forward,” MacPhail said.

Oh, and don’t forget the team’s manager and coaching staff. Last week, Ryne Sandberg abruptly resigned, and Pete Mackanin took over as interim manager.

Gillick likely will make the call on the next permanent manager, but MacPhail undoubtedly will have a significant say.

“We haven’t made a decision yet on what Pete’s status is going to be,” Gillick said, “but certainly he’s going to manage this four-game series against the Brewers. We’ll probably make an announcement later in the week.”

One thing is certain: MacPhail is in the building, and it’s one step for the Phillies with many more to follow.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 2-1, 2.74 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 5-6, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels is scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. The team’s ace is a hot trade target among contending teams as the major league-worst Phillies rebuild. Hamels is 7-3 in 12 career starts against the Brewers with a 3.71 ERA.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, Monday’s starter, failed to hold a 4-1 lead in falling to 1-6 on the season after allowing six runs on a season-high 12 hits over five innings. “I was ahead of guys,” O‘Sullivan said. “The problem was putting them away. ... I‘m pretty disappointed with the results. Tonight’s on me.”

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and start Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Billingsley made three starts (0-2, 6.75 ERA) before landing on the DL after also beginning the season on the DL. In his most recent rehab start on June 26 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Billingsley threw five innings of one-run ball and struck out four.

--2B Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the Phillies’ 7-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Hernandez is batting .375 in 15 games since June 10, raising his average 60 points from .217 to .277. “Cesar continues to look good,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s making a strong showing for what he’s capable of doing.”

--RHP Severino Gonzalez was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley one day after he was called up to start the second game of the doubleheader Sunday. He earned the victory, giving up four runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 8-5 decision over Washington, and his ERA improved slightly to 8.28. He also picked up his first major league hit, a single in the fourth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cesar continues to look good. He’s making a strong showing for what he’s capable of doing.” -- Interim manager Pete Mackanin, of 2B Cesar Hernandez, who went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in the Phillies’ 7-4 loss to Milwaukee Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16, June 21 and June 26. He will be activated from the disabled list and start July 2.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf