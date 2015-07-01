Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies didn’t change interim manager Pete Mackanin’s job title Tuesday, but they did give him and the rest of the club a clearer idea what the rest of the season would look like.

When Mackanin took over for Ryne Sandberg on June 26 after the former manager resigned his position, the Phillies at first announced that Mackanin, formerly the third base coach, would take over for a weekend series against the Washington Nationals. Now, he will stick it out for the rest of the season.

Despite the somewhat longer-term assurance of his role through the end of the season, Mackanin isn’t changing his approach one bit.

“I know it’s a cliche, but all I worry about is today’s game, and it makes it easy for me,” he said before the Phillies played the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. “When I start thinking ahead, it just fogs everything up.”

And though he will be guiding a team that has the worst record in the major leagues (27-51 entering play on Tuesday), he is taking that day-by-day approach with one goal on his mind.

“I win today, then I’ll worry about winning tomorrow,” he said. “Let it come out the way it comes out. It makes it easier for me, and I think that’s the best way to approach it, because if we don’t win today or tomorrow, (my job title) doesn’t matter.”

This is the third interim managing stint of Mackanin’s career. He first held the position with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2005, leading them to a 12-14 record over the last month of the season. He also handled 80 games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2007, leading a sub-.500 team to a 41-39 record under his watch.

His 1-3 record in his first four games leading the Phillies makes him an even 53-53 for his career.

The club also named major league shortstop Jorge Velandia as an assistant coach. Velandia, who played for six major league clubs from 1997-2008, was serving the organization as a player personnel special assistant.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-52

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 4-9, 6.28 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-10, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang enters Wednesday’s start against the Brewers having given up four-or-more earned runs in each of his last five starts after reaching that mark just once in his first 11 games of the year. He’s 0-5 with a 7.28 ERA in June, but will try to get back on track against a familiar foe; he’s faced the Brewers 27 times (26 starts), going 7-6 with a 4.10 ERA in those outings.

--LHP Cole Hamels continues to look for his first win since May 23, a stretch of six starts in which he is 0-3 with a 3.60 ERA. He pitched seven strong innings on Tuesday night, giving up two runs while striking out seven in a game against Milwaukee that he departed with a 3-2 lead, but got a no-decision as the bullpen blew the lead in a 4-3 loss.

--2B Cesar Hernandez continued his strong play of late with a 1-for-4 performance on Tuesday night that also saw him draw a walk, reach on an error by hustling out a ground ball and scoring a run in a 4-3 loss; he’s batting .375 (22-of-60) in his last 16 games, raising his average from .217 to .276. He also stole two more bases, giving him six in a four-game span despite just four in his career to that point. He’s the first Phillie to steal six bags in four games since Shane Victorino in 2007

--C Carlos Ruiz hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday, a solo shot to left off a 3-0 count. It’s his first home run since September 5, 2014, a span of 244 plate appearances; it had also been 74 plate appearances since his last extra-base hit (May 20, double).

--OF Domonic Brown’s average fell back below .200 on Tuesday night with an 0-for-3 performance that left him sitting at .192 (10-for-52) in 15 games since his callup in early June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I’ve had enough games, especially in some pretty big-time situations, postseason experiences, through that you just learn when it’s game time and you have to get in between the lines and it’s the first inning, it’s go time.” -- LHP Cole Hamels, who didn’t blame the nearly 80-minute rain delay before the game Tuesday on his early struggles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16, June 21 and June 26. He will be activated from the disabled list for a July 2 start.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf