Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Pete Mackanin said he didn’t have the inside scoop, but he does have a feeling.

The Philadelphia Phillies’ interim manager was the asked million-dollar question before his team lost the Milwaukee Brewers 9-5 on Wednesday night.

Will left-hander Cole Hamels be traded?

“I would think that would be probable,” Mackanin said. “I can’t speak for (general manager Ruben Amaro Jr.) and anyone else involved in making that deal. We’re not involved on the field. But the whole point of this year basically is to see young guys, help us get ready for next year and beyond.”

The Phillies own the worst record in the major leagues at 27-53 and are in full rebuild mode. On Monday, they hired a new president for the 2016 season in Andy MacPhail. It was one change of many more expected.

Philadelphia expects to busy at the July 31 trade deadline as it has veteran pieces that can help contending teams while it focuses on future seasons.

Hamels is the Phillies’ prize, but they have other valuables.

“If we can get good deals for Hamels and good deals for whomever else there might be out there, (Jonathan) Papelbon,” Mackanin said. “There might be a team that will come after Ben Revere or after Jeff Francoeur. We’re not sure about anything so we’re going to have to wait and see what develops.”

Another is right-hander Aaron Harang. Philadelphia signed the 37-year-old to a one-year deal this offseason. He posted a 1.93 ERA in his first 10 starts, but has since struggled.

On Wednesday night, he allowed eight runs in five innings to lose his eighth consecutive start, the first Phillie to do so since Jim Nash in 1972. He’s also now 0-7 with a 7.53 ERA in his last seven outings, damaging his trade stock.

“They swung at everything I threw up there,” Harang said of the Brewers, who collected a season-high 17 hits in the win. “One of those baffling games where you don’t really know what’s going on.”

Who knows what’s next for Harang or others on the trading block.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-53

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 4-10, 5.52 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Chad Billingsley, 0-2, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Billingsley is scheduled to start Thursday night against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Billingsley (right shoulder strain) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and pitch for the first time since May 15. Billingsley made three starts (0-2, 6.75 ERA) before landing on the DL after also beginning the season on the DL. In his most recent rehab start on June 26 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Billingsley threw five innings of one-run ball and struck out four.

RHP Aaron Harang, Wednesday's starter, was knocked around for eight runs in five innings of the Phillies' 9-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. With his defeat (4-11), Harang became the first Phillies pitcher to lose eight consecutive starts since Jim Nash in 1972. After posting a 1.93 ERA in his first 10 starts, the 37-year-old is 0-7 with a 7.53 ERA in the last seven.

--3B Maikel Franco went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three doubles in the Phillies’ 9-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, becoming the first Phillies rookie with three doubles in a game since Adolfo Phillips in 1965. “He had been getting a little big with his swing but he kind of got back to where he’s supposed to be and stayed on the ball very well,” manager Pete Mackanin said. Franco is hitting .305 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored in the Phillies’ 9-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. Hernandez entered the game batting .367 since June 10, third in the National League over that span behind Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt and Washington’s Bryce Harper.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16, June 21 and June 26. He will be activated from the disabled list for a July 2 start.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Chad Billingsley

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf