Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- To say that Philadelphia Phillies rookie Maikel Franco had a decent first full month as a major-leaguer might be a bit of an understatement.

After getting called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 15, the third baseman put together a slash line of .194/.242/.339 in 16 games that month -- not exactly eye-opening numbers for a player the Phillies are hoping could become their offensive cornerstone over the next few seasons.

However, Franco turned it on in June, hitting .352/.391/.648 with eight home runs, 24 RBIs and 18 runs. His 38 hits for the month were the most in the National League and third in the majors amongst all players, not just rookies.

As a result, Franco was awarded the National League’s Rookie of the Month award Thursday, becoming the first Phillies rookie to win the honor since Ryan Howard in September 2005. Howard, who hit .288 with 22 home runs and 63 RBIs that season, was named the NL’s Rookie of the Year.

Franco’s biggest performance came in two games against the New York Yankees, when he became the first Phillies player in the franchise’s history to record back-to-back five-RBI games.

The new month is off to an up-and-down start for Franco. He went 0-for-6 against the Brewers in an 8-7, 11-inning loss Thursday night, but he went 3-for-4 with three doubles against Milwaukee the night before.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-54

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 1-0, 1.59 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Tehran, 5-4, 4.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) made his return from the disabled list Thursday against the Brewers but was not at his most effective. Milwaukee torched him for 10 hits and seven runs (six earned) in five innings, though Billingsley was bailed out by his offense and did not take the loss in a game the Brewers won 8-7 in 11 innings.

--RHP Aaron Harang (4-11, 4.08 ERA) was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He lost each of his past eight starts after beginning the season 4-3 with a 2.02 ERA. The latest defeat came Wednesday, when he gave up eight runs (all earned) on 14 hits in five innings during a 9-5 loss to Milwaukee. He is the first Phillies pitcher to lose eight straight starts since Jim Nash in 1972.

--LHP Adam Morgan will make his second career start Friday to start off the series with Atlanta, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin announced Thursday. Morgan’s only other major league appearance came June 21 against St. Louis, when he gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and giving up six hits. He was 0-6 with a 4.74 ERA in 13 starts at the Triple-A level this season.

--3B Maikel Franco was selected the National League Rookie of the Month for June. Franco, the first Phillie to earn the award since Ryan Howard (September 2005), batted .352 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 24 RBIs in the month. For the year, he is hitting .294 after an 0-for-6 performance against Milwaukee on Thursday night.

--2B Cesar Hernandez continued swinging the bat well since his insertion into the starting lineup for the injured Chase Utley, going 3-for-5 with three singles to raise his average to .284. Since June 21, he leads all National League players with 20 hits. Hernandez is batting .426 with a .481 on-base percentage in those 11 games, picking up hits in 10 of them.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he looked pretty healthy today. He’s struggling because he’s coming back from issues that he’s had. I thought he threw OK, but it’s a work in progress.” -- Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin, on RHP Chad Billingsley, who struggled Thursday against the Brewers after coming off the disabled list earlier in the day. Billingsley wound up with a no-decision in a game the Phillies lost 8-7 in 11 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16, June 21 and June 26. He was activated July 2.

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Chad Billingsley

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf