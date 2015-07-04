Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- If there has been a bright spot in the injury problems suffered by Chase Utley, it has been the emergence of second baseman Cesar Hernandez.

With Utley on the disabled list since June 23 because of a bad right ankle, Hernandez has latched onto the starting job like he has no intention of giving it up. Since June 21, he leads all major league players with 20 hits.

“The thing I‘m pleased with is I’ve seen Cesar over the years and his confidence is really building,” said Phillies manager Pete Mackanin. “He’s starting to play with a little more confidence.”

Since June 21, Hernandez has hit safely in 11 of 12 games, including eight in a row, with a .420 average (21-for-50). He’s hitting .455 during his current hitting streak.

“He needs to eliminate the young mistakes, because he’s not young anymore,” Mackanin said. “Little things like missing bases, not being able to get a bunt down, those are important parts of his game. Those type of things will come and the other parts will come gradually.”

His hitting has proven infectious to the lineup. Since his hot streak began, the Phillies are averaging 5.4 runs (65 runs in 12 games) after scoring only 3.01 runs over their firsts 70 games.

“We know he can field, we know he can run and now he needs to polish it up,” Mackanin said.

Hernandez will likely get most of the playing time until Utley returns, which don’t happen until after the All-Star Game.

RECORD: 27-55

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kevin Correia, 0-2, 3.60 ERA) vs. Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 5-5, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Correia (0-2, 3.60) has yet to pitch past the sixth inning in any of his four starts, but he has had only one subpar effort. Correia lost a 3-2 decision to the Nationals on June 28, allowing one earned run in 5 1/3 innings. Correia has made 25 career appearances, 16 starts, against Atlanta, going 5-8 with a 4.90 ERA. He last faced the Braves on Aug. 11, 2014, and won after throwing six scoreless innings.

--LHP Adam Morgan (1-1) pitched a career-high seven innings on Friday and allowed two runs, five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Morgan, who grew up in suburban Atlanta, also scored the Phillies’ only run. He has allowed three runs in 12 1/3 innings in two starts.

--2B Cesar Hernandez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single on Friday. He is hitting .455 (15-for-33) during that stretch. The streak is the longest of his career and the second-longest by a Philadelphia player this season. Since June 21, Hernandez leads the majors with 21 hits and has a hit in 11 of the last 12 games.

--RHP Jeanmar Gomez pitched two-thirds of an inning and did not allow a run to score. He inherited runners on first and second. He has now pitched 13 straight scoreless innings dating back to June 12. The stretch is the longest by a Philadelphia reliever this year and the fifth-longest active streak in the National League.

--3B Maikel Franco had two hits, which broke an 0-for-6 streak, and pushed his average up to .299. Franco is batting .317 (26-for-82) since being move to the No. 3 spot in the batting order.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got no fear. I know it’s just two starts, but he’s looking like a guy who’s been around and knows how to pitch.” -- Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin, on LHP Adam Morgan on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He played catch from 75 feet June 2. He threw a side session June 9. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 16, June 21 and June 26. He was activated July 2.

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is unlikely to play until after the All-Star Game.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

