Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- By rule, every team must have a representative in the All-Star Game. Even the Philadelphia Phillies, who have the worst record in baseball, will send a player to Cincinnati.

Interim Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, who took over the job when Ryne Sandberg resigned on June 26, believes his team should be represented by veteran reliever Jonathan Papelbon.

“He’s been very efficient,” Mackanin said. “He’s the first guy that comes to mind. He’s a guy I’d have to believe is under consideration.”

Papelbon’s numbers aren’t up to his otherwise high standards, but he’s been limited by the lack of chances to close a game. Papelbon is 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 14 saves. In 31 appearances, he’s pitched 32 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts and seven walks.

“He gets it,” Mackanin said. “He really wants to get 45-50 saves, but he’s been great. He’s been asked to pitch in losing situations just to get some work in. The other day we double-switched to keep him the game.”

On Sunday, Papelbon pitched the 10th inning of game the Phillies led 4-0.

Going back to last season, Papelbon has successfully converted 30 of his last 31 save opportunities. He needs two saves to tie Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers for 12th place on the all-time list.

“(On Friday) I asked Bob McClure (pitching coach) in the ninth inning if we go ahead, it’s Papelbon, right?” Mackanin said. “He said, ‘Pete, his shoes are tied and once his shoes are tied this guy is great. He could get ready in five pitches.’ That is huge. He is always ready. He goes out and competes well. You can’t ask for more than that. ”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-6, 5.76 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 5-5, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan is looking for his first win since April 17. In the ensuing eight starts he’s 0-4 with four no-decisions and a 7.71 ERA. The burly O‘Sullivan has allowed six runs in each of his last two starts. O‘Sullivan has appeared against the Dodgers only once, that being a scoreless one-inning relief stint.

--LHP Cole Hamels pitched seven shutout innings on Sunday. He allowed six hits and struck out six but failed to break his winless streak, which dates back to May 23. He continues to suffer from lack of support; the offense has failed to score in 43 of the last 47 innings in which Hamels has pitched.

--2B Cesar Hernandez extended his career-best hitting streak to 20 games with a third-inning single. He finished 3-for-4 and is hitting .476 (20-for-42) during the streak, which began on June 28. He also stole two bases and has 11.

--OF Odubel Herrera was 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to six games. Herrera started the winning rally in the 10th inning with a hit and scored what proved to be the winning run. He has 12 hits in his last 28 at-bats and getting only two hits in his previous 18 at-bats.

--SS Freddy Galvis was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and has hit safely in seven straight games. Galvis is batting .441 (15-for-34) in nine games against the Braves this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Those guys did a good job. I just wish they had done it a littler earlier for Cole (Hamels).” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, after an extra-innings win vs. Atlanta on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is unlikely to play until after the All-Star Game.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Chad Billingsley

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf