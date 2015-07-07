Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Right-hander Jonathan Papelbon will represent the Philadelphia Phillies at the All-Star Game in Cincinnati on July 14. Even so, he doesn’t expect to be wearing their uniform much longer.

“I would be surprised,” Papelbon said of an extended stay in Philadelphia.

The 34-year-old closer is one of a handful of assets the Phillies are almost certain to trade before the July 31 non-waiver deadline. Papelbon said he would be disappointed if the Phillies do not move him to a contender before Aug. 1.

He has a limited no-trade clause in his contract, but Papelbon said he gladly would waive it if it means going from the worst team in baseball (28-57) to a team in contention.

“Any team that wants me, I‘m willing to go to,” he said. “I just think, for me, there are no doors closed right now.”

That is not entirely true. An All-Star for the sixth time in his career, Papelbon has 14 saves and a 1.65 ERA, and he only wants to close. He is not interested in a trade to a team that would use him as a setup man.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Papelbon is in the final year of his contract, but that contract includes a vesting option that will guarantee him $13 million in 2016 if he finishes 48 games this season. He already has finished 28.

“The front office knows where my heart is and where my mind is, and that’s to be with a contending ballclub,” Papelbon said. “The ball is in the Phillies’ court, the front office’s court.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Chad Billingsley, 0-2, 7.71 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 5-4, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon earned a nod to his sixth All-Star game. Papelbon, the lone Philadelphia player chosen, has 14 saves this season and has been successful in 30 of his last 31 chances, including the past 16, stretching back to last season.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan had a rough outing Monday that resulted in him being outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the game. O‘Sullivan gave up seven runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings in Philadelphia’s 10-7 loss to the Dodgers. He threw 123 pitches (79 strikes), fanning three and walking two. He is 1-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 13 starts this year.

--2B Cesar Hernandez extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games with a first-inning single. Hernandez is batting .468 with seven multi-hit games during the run. He also stole his 12th base Monday night.

--RHP Chad Billingsley will face his former club for the first time Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Billingsley, who managed more than five innings in only one of his four starts this season, received a no-decision in his last performance, an 8-7 setback by the Phillies to the Brewers on July 2.

--1B Ryan Howard homered for the 13th time in 35 games at Dodger Stadium. His second-inning home run, a three-run shot, ended 10 straight hitless at-bats. Howard, who went 1-for-4, is batting .218.

--RHP Jenmar Gomez (0-2) was tagged for three runs on six hits and a loss in 1 1/3 innings Monday night. Gomez had a string of 13 2/3 scoreless innings snapped. The runs were the first allowed by Gomez since June 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jimmy’s always been that kind of guy in big-game situations. Doesn’t matter what uniform he’s wearing. I wasn’t really surprised. He’s always been a guy that wants to be in that moment. I could just tell how he took the first pitch he’s locked in.” -- Phillies 1B Ryan Howard, on his former teammate, SS Jimmy Rollins, who drove in the winning run Monday as Los Angeles beat Philadelphia 10-7.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is unlikely to return until after the All-Star break.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Chad Billingsley

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

RHP Kevin Correia

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf