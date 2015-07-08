Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Philadelphia Phillies shook up their rotation again, designating right-hander Kevin Correia for assignment Tuesday.

The Phillies recalled 22-year-old right-hander Severino Gonzalez to take Correia’s place. Gonzalez will start Thursday against Zack Greinke and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

“It’s time to do something. Past time,” said Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin, referring to the club’s pitching woes. “There probably will be more changes down the road. Just get through the All-Star break and regroup. Start all over.”

If it was only that easy for Mackanin and the Phillies, owners of a 28-57 record, the worst in the major leagues, heading into Tuesday night’s contest against the Dodgers.

Still, Mackanin hopes Gonzalez (3-2, 8.28 ERA) can produce some solid outings, something lacking from Correia (0-3, 6.56 ERA), who was tagged for nine runs on 10 hits and lasted only 3 1/3 innings in his last start, a 9-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

”I hope he can give us length,“ Mackanin said of Gonzalez. ”With each time he’s pitched (in the majors), you hope he’s learned something. We’ve noticed some little subtle changes that he’s made since he first got here against St. Louis. Everything was hard. It’s almost like he didn’t have a concept of change of speeds.

“He learned quick that night. So, the next outing I noticed he kind of mixed in more soft stuff. The last time he did also. We’ll wait and see.”

A lack of quality pitching has been among the club’s headaches. The Phillies had a 4.66 ERA, ranking 29th out of 30 major league teams, before Tuesday’s game. Only the Colorado Rockies (4.88) were worst. Opponents were hitting a robust .280 against Philadelphia, the highest mark in the majors.

Right-hander Sean O‘Sullivan, who served up seven runs (six earned) and threw 123 pitches in 5 1/3 innings Monday but didn’t factor into the decision, was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the 10-7 loss to the Dodgers. Right-handed reliever Hector Neris was recalled Tuesday to fill his roster spot.

Injuries also have hurt Philadelphia. Starters Jerome Williams (left hamstring strain) and Aaron Harang (Left foot plantar fasciitis) remain on the disabled list, and Mackanin wasn’t sure when either would return. Cliff Lee (left forearm strain) has yet to pitch this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 1-1, 2.13 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 5-6, 3.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (1-2), who pitched for the Dodgers from 2003-2014 and was an All-Star in 2009 before Tommy John surgery ended his run, blanked Los Angeles until catcher Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer, his 14th long ball this season, with two outs in the sixth inning. But that was the only blemish for Billingsley, whose solid performance sparked the Phillies to a 7-2 win over the Dodgers. Billingsley finished his outing with three strikeouts and a walk on six hits in six innings. He also hit a batter. For Billingsley, who has been plagued by arm troubles the past three years, it was only his second start since coming off the disabled list on July 2 with a right shoulder strain. “It’s been a long road,” Billingsley said. However, the journey couldn’t have been any sweeter than winning in his old stomping grounds. “It was nice to get the first win,” said Billingsley, who hadn’t won a game since he beat the San Diego Padres on April 10, 2013. “I was able to get out there and just pitch, and make pitches when I needed to. The guys swung the bats well. We put up seven runs pretty early, and he was just trying to not mess it up.”

--1B Ryan Howard got the night off. Darin Ruf replaced him and batted cleanup. Ruf went 1-for-4 with a walk.

--INF Cesar Hernandez extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games with a second-inning infield single. Hernandez is hitting .451 with seven multi-hit games during the stretch.

--OF Jeff Francoeur seems to feast on National League West foes this season. Francoeur homered and drove in three runs in Tuesday’s win. Francoeur is batting .353 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 13 games against NL West opponents this season.

--INF Ben Revere, who drove in two runs, stole his 20th base in the second inning. Revere, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk, has stolen 20 or more bases in five consecutive seasons.

--RHP Kevin Correia was designated for assignment. Correia was 0-3 with a 6.56 ERA in five starts with Philadelphia.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was outrighted to Lehigh Valley after Monday night’s 10-7 loss to the Dodgers. O‘Sullivan, winless in his last nine starts, allowed seven runs (six earned) in 5 1/3 innings Monday.

--RHP Hector Neris was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday to fill the spot of RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, who was outrighted. This is Neris’ second call-up of the season after pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings in April.

--RHP Severino Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Gonzalez will start Thursday against Zack Greinke and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was pretty excited to be back out there today. Being in a familiar atmosphere, there were a lot of emotions.” -- RHP Chad Billingsley, after pitching six strong innings in the Phillies’ 7-2 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He is unlikely to return until after the All-Star break.

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment with Reading (Eastern League) on July 7.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Chad Billingsley

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Hector Neris

RHP Severino Gonzalez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf