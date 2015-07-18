Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Pete Mackanin remembers well his first major league game, as a 21-year-old infielder for the Texas Rangers on July 3, 1973.

“I could see my knees shaking,” he said. “Literally. I kept moving my feet back and forth, so nobody could see my knees.”

He went 0-for-4 against Chicago White Sox knuckleballer Wilbur Wood in the first game of a double-header, then collected his first major league hit, off Stan Bahnsen, in Game Two.

Mackanin, who batted .226 while playing for four teams over nine years, will be among the interested onlookers when Aaron Nola, the Phils’ prize pitching prospect, makes his big-league debut with a start next Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

The 22-year-old right-hander, the team’s top draft pick in 2014 (No. 7 overall), began this season at Double-A Reading, going 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA in 12 starts. He also went 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts after a promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“His first time in the big leagues, when you make your first appearance, we want to find out if he’s nervous, how he handles himself on the mound -- if he gets into trouble, how he handles it,” Mackanin said. “I don’t know him personally. I don’t know what kind of character he’s got, what kind of a disposition he has. We’ve got to find out.”

That’s the whole idea -- to get him beyond the point where he might be “a nervous wreck,” as Mackanin said he was, all those years ago.

“You’ve got to get it over with, sooner or later,” the manager said. “You’ve got to get through that. He’s a college player (from LSU). I expect him to have a lot of poise out there. I would expect that from him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 7-5, 3.40 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Chad Billingsley, 1-3, 6.75 ERA)

--RHP Chad Billingsley dropped a 4-2 decision to San Francisco in his last start, going five innings and allowing four runs on 10 hits, while striking out two. He didn’t walk a batter. He is 4-0 with a 2.76 ERA in eight career appearances against Miami, seven of them starts.

--LHP Adam Morgan was saddled with a no-decision Friday against Miami, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out three and walking three. “I’ll take that kind of outing from him any time,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He looks like a pitcher.” Added Morgan, “A lot of pitches were working -- the majority of them.” He departed with a runner at first and one out in the seventh, but reliever Luis Garcia allowed a game-tying two-out RBI double to Cole Gillespie. Morgan also contributed his first major league hit, a leadoff double, to the Phillies’ two-run sixth inning. “I just ran into it,” he said of the hit, which came off Miami ace Jose Fernandez.

--OF Jeff Francoeur socked a pinch-hit three-run homer in a four-run eighth inning Friday night, keying the Phillies’ 6-3 victory over Miami. It was the first career pinch-hit homer for Francoeur, who is 8-for-16 in such situations this season. “I think I‘m just stupid enough to be able to do it, honestly,” he said with a laugh. Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin called Francoeur a “special guy,” and lauded him for his attitude as much as anything else. “He loves playing baseball,” Mackanin said. “I think it rubs off on guys. I‘m happy to see him have success, because I like him a lot.”

--RHP Luis Garcia surrendered a game-tying RBI double to Miami’s Cole Gillespie in the seventh inning Friday night, on a slider. “He can’t be happy with tonight,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “but over the course of the season he’s shown an ability to throw. ... You have to make pitches. If he throws the slider where he wants to, it doesn’t get hit.”

--CF Ben Revere went 1-for-3 Friday night against Miami and is hitting a major-league best .367 over 35 games since June 3, raising his average from .252 to .297. His hit Friday was a fortuitous one, as his sixth-inning bunt up the third-base line was ignored by Marlins 3B Casey McGehee, who appeared to be expecting pitcher Jose Fernandez to field it. “That’s a play that has to be made,” Miami manager Dan Jennings said.

--RHP Jerome Williams, on the disabled list since May 17 with a strained left hamstring, was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Reading on Friday.

--RHP Dalier Hinojosa was claimed off waivers from Boston on Wednesday then was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pinch hitting’s fun, too. A lot of times when you do pinch hit, like tonight, you’ve got a chance to drive some guys in or change a ballgame. I’ve really enjoyed that role, enjoyed that opportunity.” -- OF Jeff Francoeur, after his pinch-hit three-run homer in the eighth inning Friday keyed the Phillies’ 6-3 victory over Miami.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on July 7, then made a rehab start for Class A Lakewood on July 12. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Reading on July 17.

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He threw a bullpen session July 10 and is day-to-day.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco and is “getting closer” to being able to go on a rehab assignment, according to interim manager Pete Mackanin.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He will undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Chad Billingsley

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Hector Neris

RHP David Buchanan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf