Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- If Sunday was Cole Hamels’ final hurrah at Citizens Bank Park, he didn’t take much of it in.

Not only did the Philadelphia Phillies’ ace last just three innings, but the left-hander also didn’t give much thought to it potentially being a goodbye to the place he’s called home since 2006.

The Phillies are in full rebuild mode and Hamels is their prize trade chip with the July 31 deadline looming. His final start before the aforementioned date is at Wrigley Field on July 25.

But on Sunday, as he toed the rubber, he wasn’t dwelling on so longs or farewells.

“Truly, no,” Hamels said. “Just being able to try to bounce back from a start that’s not the best and I think that’ll be my next thought -- trying to get back to what I‘m capable of doing.”

In the Phillies’ 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins, Hamels followed up one of his worst career starts with another clunker, lasting just three innings and allowing five runs on eight hits.

Over an eight-start stretch from May 8 to June 14, Hamels allowed 14 earned runs in 57 1/3 innings (2.20 ERA). In his last two starts, he’s allowed 14 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings (19.91 ERA). On the season, he’s now 5-7 with a 3.91 ERA.

“I think when it really comes down to it, speculation and assumptions are I guess better news and it can become an exciting time or difficult times for others,” said Hamels, one of the hot commodities on this season’s trade market. “It is what it is. I know that being able to play the game of baseball and being able to pitch for this city, or for any city, I‘m fortunate to be able to do so and I want to do it for as long as I possibly can and help whatever team.”

In 2002, the Phillies drafted Hamels No. 17 overall. In 2008, he was named World Series MVP of the franchise’s first championship since 1980. He’s been to three All-Star Games in a Phillies uniform. He’s never played anywhere else.

But with all that, he now knows the game of Major League Baseball.

“It’s a business,” Hamels said, “and I‘m just happy enough I get to play in it.”

So, is there pressure to pitch well with deadline day lurking?

“No,” Hamels said. “I think my track record speaks for itself.”

That track record may have hit its final stop in Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-62

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Matt Moore, 1-0, 7.07 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 0-5, 7.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan is scheduled to start Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. It will be his second start since returning from the minors where he landed on the disabled list with an ankle injury. In his first start back, Buchanan threw five innings of one-run ball in a no-decision against the Giants. He’ll be vying for his first victory of the season on Monday.

--LHP Cole Hamels, Sunday’s starter, followed up one of his worst career starts with another clunker, lasting just three innings and allowing five runs on eight hits in a no-decision during his team’s 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins. Over an eight-start stretch from May 8 to June 14, Hamels allowed 14 earned runs in 57 1/3 innings (2.20 ERA). In his last two starts, he’s allowed 14 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings (19.91 ERA). On the season, he’s now 5-7 with a 3.91 ERA. “He’s allowed to have a couple bad starts,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “We’ll see the Cole Hamels we’ve seen before. He had a couple bad starts.”

--OF Jeff Francoeur clubbed a two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday to flip a 7-6 deficit into an 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins. It marked his third career walk-off home run and he’s now homered in back-to-back games. “I know everybody in the clubhouse looks up to him,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He has a lot of energy and he’s great in the clubhouse. He plays the game hard, he does everything the right way -- he’s made a few mistakes here and there, but because of his demeanor and the way he handles himself, he just looks like he loves playing.”

--1B Ryan Howard hit his 350th career home run on Sunday in the Phillies’ 8-7 win over the Miami Marlins, moving him into a tie with Chili Davis for 91st on MLB’s all-time home run list. Howard has at least one RBI in each of his last five games, which is his longest RBI streak since 2013.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Three wins. I‘m happy with the way the players are going about it. Everybody is upbeat and everybody looks like they are happy to be back after the break. They look refreshed.” -- Philadelphia interim manager Pete Mackanin, after a third straight win over Miami on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on July 7, then made a rehab start for Class A Lakewood on July 12. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Reading on July 17.

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He threw a bullpen session July 10 and is day-to-day.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco and is “getting closer” to being able to go on a rehab assignment, according to interim manager Pete Mackanin.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He will undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Chad Billingsley

LHP Adam Morgan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf