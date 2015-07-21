Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies, owners of the major leagues’ worst record, created some buzz by announcing last week that right-hander Aaron Nola, their No. 1 draft pick in June 2014, would make his debut with a start against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Nola arrived in Philadelphia on Monday, and while he said he’s “just ready to get things started around here,” sounded nothing like a savior.

“I just want to be the best that I can be,” he said. “I want to go out there and give it everything I have and every time I step in between the lines, try to keep the team in the game and give them the best chance to win.”

Nola was 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA in 12 starts at Reading this season, and 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“It’s kind of right on time,” general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. “We knew he’d be a fast mover.”

Nola, for his part, didn’t know what to expect.

“I was just taking it step by step,” he said. “I wasn’t really looking too far ahead. You know, it’s a blessing to be here. It’s a blessing to get the opportunity to pitch here tomorrow.”

It’s something more than that, interim manager Pete Mackanin said.

“It will give us a boost, I‘m sure,” he said. “Everybody’s anxious to see him. We feel that he’s going to be good for us, even this year. He might have some ups and downs, but we’re looking forward to seeing him pitch. If he throws strikes and gives us the innings we’re looking for, we’re going to be real happy about it.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-62

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns 4-5, 3.63) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola 0-0, ---)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Nola will make his major league debut with a start Tuesday against the Rays, after going 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA in 12 starts for Double-A Reading and 3-1 with a 3.58 ERA in six starts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

--RHP David Buchanan went 6 1/3 innings Monday night to beat Tampa Bay and end a personal eight-game losing streak, as well as a string of 15 straight starts without a victory, longest in the majors. Buchanan, whose last victory came on Aug. 6, 2014, over Houston, allowed three runs on six hits, while striking out four and walking three. Afterward he learned he was being optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. “That’s never something you want to hear, but it does taste better,” he said. “It makes it a little sweeter, knowing that at least I kind of left with a good taste in my mouth, but it still stinks to go down at all.” His winless streak was not motivation. “That really wasn’t my concern,” he said. “I just wanted to go out there and continue to pitch and pound that zone. ... It’s definitely good to get that out of the way.” Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Buchanan took his demotion in stride. “He understood it,” Mackanin said. “We explained to him he wasn’t going to be happy with it, especially with the way he pitched tonight. He pitched extremely well. But he gets it.”

--RHP Chad Billingsley was placed on the disabled list with an elbow injury. Billingsley, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2013 and missed nearly two full seasons, complained of soreness while pitching five shutout innings in a victory over Miami on Saturday night. General manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said the full extent of the injury is not yet known, pending the results of an MRI, but did not rule out Billingsley missing the rest of the season.

--RHP Jerome Williams, on the disabled list since May 17 with a strained left hamstring, was activated after Monday’s victory over Tampa Bay. He is 3-7 with a 6.43 ERA in 14 starts this season, though interim manager Pete Mackanin said Williams will be used out of the bullpen for the time being.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon saved his 16th game in as many opportunities on Monday night against Tampa Bay. It was also the 341st of his career, moving him into a tie for 12th place on the all-time list with Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers. Papelbon threw all 14 of his pitches for strikes Monday and fanned two hitters. He has struck out 38 of the 149 batter he has faced this season, a 25.5-percent strikeout rate. If maintained, that would be his highest since he struck out 32.4 percent of the batters he faced in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s never something you want to hear, but it does taste better.” - Phillies pitcher David Buchanan, after learning he was being sent to the minors after getting his first victory of the season.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (elbow) was placed on the disabled list on July 20. Billingsley, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2013 and missed nearly two full seasons, complained of soreness July 18. On July 20, general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. did not rule out Billingsley missing the rest of the season.

--3B Maikel Franco (right elbow) left the game on July 20 because of the injury. The extent of the injury is not known immediately after that game..

--RHP Jerome Williams (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on July 7, then made a rehab start for Class A Lakewood on July 12. He transferred his rehab assignment to Double-A Reading on July 17. He was activated July 20.

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He threw 80 pitches in a simulated game on Jlu 20.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco. He is expected to go on a rehab assignment in late July.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He will undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Hector Neris

RHP Jerome Williams

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf