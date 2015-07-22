Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The growing pains continue for Philadelphia Phillies rookie center fielder Odubel Herrera, chosen in the Rule 5 draft from the Texas Rangers’ organization in December.

Herrera took another step back Tuesday in the Phillies’ 1-0 loss to the Rays, failing to run out a dribbler up the first base line in the fifth inning that Tampa Bay first baseman James Loney turned into a 3-6-3 double play. The fans booed Herrera, but he remained in the game.

In the Phillies’ 5-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Monday, Herrera -- who is in his first full season as an outfielder -- made a foolhardy (and futile) dive for a line drive off the bat of Kevin Kiermaier and fell a good three feet short. Kiermaier wound up with a triple instead of a routine single.

Earlier in the game, Herrera bunted with two on and no outs. Never mind that he legged it out for a single; interim manager Pete Mackanin would have preferred that he hit away, since Herrera was batting eighth.

At the same time, Herrera, 0-for-3 Tuesday, has 21 hits in his last 54 at-bats (.385) after going 2-for-18 before that.

“It looks like he’s getting better,” Mackanin said before Tuesday’s game. “He still has things to learn. He dove for that ball when he shouldn’t have. He was hitting down in the order with the pitcher coming up. We didn’t want him bunting in that situation. ... You want him to hit a double.”

Mackanin did say that Herrera is improving his pitch recognition.

“At first anybody who changed speeds gave him fits,” the manager said. “Now he’s starting to figure out when he sees that. He knows how to look for different pitches. We’re pretty pleased with his overall performance. It looks like he’s getting it together a bit at the plate.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 5-5, 2.30 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 1-2, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Morgan, Wednesday’s starter, took a no-decision last Friday against Miami, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three and walking three. He is winless over his past three starts after beating St. Louis in his major league debut June 21. He has never faced Tampa Bay.

--RHP Aaron Nola, Philadelphia’s first-round draft pick in 2014 (seventh overall), took a 1-0 loss in his major league debut Tuesday night. Nola, the first Phillie to debut the year after he was drafted since another pitcher, Pat Combs, did so in 1989, went six innings and allowed one run and five hits while striking out six and walking one. “It was amazing.” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash was suitably impressed. “It looked like he had a lot of deception, a lot of life on his fastball,” he said. “For a young pitcher, (he) looked incredibly polished. Threw all his pitches over the plate. Definitely kept us off-balance.” Nola also picked up his first major league hit, a fifth-inning single off Tampa Bay starter Nathan Karns.

--RF Domonic Brown went 2-for-4 Tuesday against Tampa Bay, his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Brown is hitting .212 and is homerless in 31 games this season. Two years ago, he hit 27 homers and made the All-Star team. Last year, he homered just 10 times and hit .235 in 144 games.

--CF Odubel Herrera, a Rule 5 acquisition from Texas in December, continues his up-and-down play. He went 0-for-3 while making his 66th start of the season Tuesday against Tampa Bay, but he has 21 hits in his last 54 at-bats (.385). More galling are his continuing mental mistakes. In the fifth inning Tuesday, he failed to run out a dribbler up the first base line, and Rays first baseman James Loney turned it into a 3-6-3 double play.

--LHP Jake Diekman pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday against Tampa Bay as he continues to search for the form he showed in 2014, when he struck out 100 and walked just 35 in 71 innings. Tuesday’s outing shaved his ERA, once 6.75, to 5.05, and he has 48 strikeouts and 24 walks in 35 2/3 innings.

--3B Maikel Franco, who left Monday’s game after injuring his right elbow, did not play Tuesday but did not require an MRI. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Franco is day-to-day.

--2B Chase Utley, on the disabled list since June 24 with an inflamed right ankle, is hitting in the cage as well as taking groundballs. “He’s been doing things on the sly,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said with a smile. “He’s sneaky.” GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said Monday that Utley might be ready to go on a rehab assignment in a week. Mackanin said Tuesday there is no planned date for Utley’s return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was pretty awesome to be out there, feel the energy of the fans and pitch at this level.” -- RHP Aaron Nola, who pitched well in his major league debut Tuesday, a 1-0 loss to the Rays.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (sore right elbow) left the July 20 game, and he did not play July 21. He didn’t require an MRI exam, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He threw 80 pitches in a simulated game July 20.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco. As of July 21, he also was hitting in the cage. He is expected to go on a rehab assignment in late July.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He will undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf