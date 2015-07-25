Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Pete Mackanin continues to take a hands-off approach as rumors circulate about potential player moves as next week’s major league trading deadline looms.

It’s up to Philadelphia Phillies management to make the calls.

“That’s their baby,” said Mackanin on Friday prior to the opener of a three-game weekend series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. “Whatever they want they can do and I don’t even get involved.”

Reported trade targets include left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels, All-Star right-handed pitcher and closer Jonathan Papelbon, center fielder Ben Revere and infielder Chase Utley, currently on the 15-day disabled list with right ankle inflammation.

But Mackanin, the Phillies interim manager, prefers to avoid any speculation.

“In the past I’ve been around teams going through this and, oddly enough, the guys you think are going to get traded don‘t,” he said.

“And guys you’ve never even thought of and all of a sudden they’re gone.”

The Phillies have attractive targets for contending teams and could rebuild with some deals. Current players are also hoping to be part of that future.

Mackanin stepped in as interim manager following the June 26 resignation of Ryne Sandburg. Philadelphia has the worst record in the majors (34-63).

“I feel like I’ve auditioned for 47 years,” said Mackanin. “You can never let down. I’ve been released, traded, sold, fire, everything you can think of.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 5-7, 3.91 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 11-5, 2.52 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams had no decision but pitched a solid six innings on Friday in his first start since returning from rehab. He allowed three runs on six hits -- including two homers -- and walked one and struck out four. “Those two homers I kind of leaned back over the plate, but other than that I felt like I was strong,” said Williams, who was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list this week after suffering a left hamstring strain in June.

--RF Jeff Francoeur went 2-for-5 on Friday with a second game-winning home run this week. His two-out, two-run homer in the 10th inning gave the Phillies a 5-3 victory. Francoeur has three home runs in his last five games. “When you feel relaxed you give yourself an opportunity to succeed,” said Francoeur, who had a walk-off homer against Miami last Sunday. “Last year and the year before I was always in my own head trying to do too much.”

--LF Cody Asche was 2-for-4 with three RBIs on Friday and put the Phillies up 2-1 with a two-run double in the fourth and then tied the game with an RBI double in the ninth. It was his fourth multi-RBI game of the season. He also tied a career-high with two doubles in a game.

--CF Ben Revere was 2-for-4 Friday and is batting .373 in his last 24 road games since May 22. He also stole his 23rd and 24th bases of the season and is the only big league player with 20 or more thefts in each of the last five seasons.

--SS Freddy Galvis was 2-for-4 Friday with two runs scored and a triple and has an extra-base hit in each of his last three games. His ninth-inning three-base hit was his third of the season.

--LHP Cole Hamels (5-7, 3.91 ERA) makes his 20th start of the season and seventh career start against the Cubs on Saturday. Hamels has not had a victory since May 23, an 8-1 Phillies victory over Washington. Since then he has had a run of four losses and five no-decisions. He’s 3-1 all-time against Chicago with a 2.40 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a lot of fun to win and when a lot of guys contribute it makes it even more fun. Everyone’s been getting opportunities to play and that’s part of my job here is to make sure is to give everyone opportunities.” -- Philadelphia interim manager Pete Mackanin, after his team won for the sixth time in seven games on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (sore right elbow) left the July 20 game, and he did not play July 21. He appeared as a pinch hitter July 22. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He threw a simulated game July 20.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco. As of July 21, he also was hitting in the cage. He took swings, groundballs and ran the bases July 22. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment in late July.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf