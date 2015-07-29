Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- With Jonathan Papelbon finally getting his wish and moving out of Philadelphia, the Phillies handed the closer role to Ken Giles.

The 24-year-old right-hander was up to the task Tuesday, retiring three batters after allowing a leadoff single in the ninth. He closed out a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays to pick up his first save of the season and the second of his career. He had one save last season.

Papelbon was traded to the Washington Nationals for right-hander Nick Pivetta, who was pitching in Double-A.

Giles will have to be good to replace Papelbon, who was 17-for-17 in save chances with a 1.59 ERA in 37 outings this season.

“We didn’t want to just get rid of him,” Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said. “He had an extraordinary career with us. The fact of the matter is, he was as good as advertised and maybe better. We just didn’t play very well around him. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the kind of club that was the reason for him to be here.”

Giles, on the other hand, is just happy to get his chance.

“Being the closer feels great,” he said. “It was once-in-a-lifetime dream for me to become a closer. Now it’s my opportunity to show what I’ve got. I started to get a little nervous because the first one is always the hardest.”

Interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “He’s the appropriate guy to give an opportunity to and let him run with it. I think he’s capable of doing it. It was nice for him to get that save, especially under the circumstances with Pap gone. He knew it. In the back of his mind, I guarantee he was thinking about it the whole game.”

As for Papelbon, Mackanin said. “You hate to lose a guy who’s been that effective as a closer. It’s just one of those things. He’s been steady for us in the years I’ve been here. You hate losing a guy like that, but we feel that Giles is capable of taking over. We’ll see.”

Giles learned from Papelbon since joining the Phillies last year.

“I can’t thank him enough for guiding me through the way of the closer,” Giles said. “I think I‘m going to be a great closer. I know (Papelbon) wanted to be traded, and I knew it was only a matter of time where it got to the point of when he felt like he was satisfied with where he wanted to go. I wish him all the best of luck. Hopefully, we’ll cross paths once again. He’s had a lot of great success, and I think he’s going to do even greater things in the future.”

The Phillies hope the same for their new closer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38=63

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-7, 6.28 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 4-10, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams will start Wednesday in the finale of a two-game set with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He was on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain from May 17-July 21. After three rehab starts, he pitched six innings in a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, allowing six hits and three runs. The Phillies won 5-3. In four career games against Toronto, including three starts, he is 2-0 with a 3.72 ERA.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon was traded to Washington on Tuesday for RHP Nick Pivetta, who is pitching in Double-A and was ranked as the Nationals’ 10th-best prospect. The Phillies are picking up a large portion of Papelbon’ salary for this season. Papelbon will be the closer for the Nationals, bumping RHP Drew Storen to a setup role. “We didn’t want to just get rid of him,” Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said in a news conference in Philadelphia. “He had an extraordinary career with us. The fact of the matter is, he was as good as advertised and maybe better. We just didn’t play very well around him. Unfortunately, we didn’t have the kind of club that was the reason for him to be here.” Papelbon was 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in 37 outings with the Phillies this season, going 17-for-17 in save opportunities.

--RHP Nick Pivetta, 22, was acquired for RHP Jonathan Papelbon in a trade with the Nationals on Tuesday. The fourth-round pick in 2013 was 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in three starts with Double-A Harrisburg after going 7-4 with a 2.29 ERA in 15 outings (14 starts) at Class A Potomac. The Phillies will assign him to Double-A Reading. Listed as 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Pivetta has a two-seam fastball that is clocked in the low to mid-90s.

--RHP Ken Giles had a successful debut as the Phillies’ new closer Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. After allowing a leadoff single to 1B Edwin Encarnacion in the ninth, the 24-year-old retired the next three batters to pick his first save of the season and the second of his career.

--LHP Adam Morgan retired his final nine batters in order Tuesday in the Phillies’ 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. He allowed just five hits and two runs in six innings despite allowing a run in each of the first two innings. “He settled down, and he pitched very well,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He only had right under 80 pitches (79), but he got beat up his last outing, and we just wanted to make sure he came out on a positive note.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s the appropriate guy to give an opportunity to and let him run with it. I think he’s capable of doing it.” -- Interim manager Pete Mackanin, on handing the closer role to RHP Ken Giles, who got the save Tuesday in the Phillies’ 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He threw a simulated game July 20.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco. As of July 21, he also was hitting in the cage. He took swings, groundballs and ran the bases July 22. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment in late July.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf