Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Cole Hamels’ final start for the Philadelphia Phillies likely was the no-hitter the left-hander threw against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

That means that another player from the Phillies’ 2008 World Series champions is gone. Although neither team confirmed it, multiple media reports late Wednesday indicated that Hamels, left-handed reliever Jake Diekman and cash considerations were headed to the Texas Rangers.

The Phillies reportedly will acquire left-hander Matt Harrison and five prospects, so there is something for the present and the future, but mostly for the future.

Hamels did not address the media after the Phillies lost 8-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

With Hamels gone, only second baseman Chase Utley, first baseman Ryan Howard and catcher Carlos Ruiz remain from the World Series-winning team.

“It’s sad when your teammates for a long time have to go away,” Ruiz said.

The Phillies made another trade Tuesday, sending closer Jonathan Papelbon to the Washington Nationals for a minor-league pitcher.

In addition to Harrison, the Phillies reportedly will get catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielder Nick Williams and right-handed pitchers Jake Thompson, Alec Asher and Jerad Eickhoff.

Harrison, 29, is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts for Texas this year. He missed the first half of the season while recovering from spinal fusion surgery performed in June 2014.

Alfaro, a 22-year-old from Colombia who hits for power, immediately will become the Phillies’ top catching prospect. He needed surgery for an ankle injury he sustained while playing at Double-A this year but could return this season.

Williams, a 21-year-old left-handed hitter, was the Rangers’ second-round pick in 2012. He was batting .300 with 13 homers, 45 RBIs and an .837 on-base-plus-slugging percentage through 96 games at Double-A.

Thompson, 21, was a Detroit Tigers’ second-round pick in 2012. He is 6-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 17 starts at Double-A.

Eickoff, 25, is a combined 9-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) in Double-A and Triple-A this year. He has 104 strikeouts and 36 walks in 106 2/3 innings.

Asher, 23, is 4-10 with a 4.43 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-7, 2.27 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-11, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis) will be removed from the disabled list so he can start Thursday against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. He has been on the disabled list since July 2. LHP Cole Hamels was scheduled to pitch Thursday but the Phillies pushed his start to Friday night, after the 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline. Hamels is one of the players who could be traded by the deadline, Harang will presumably take the active roster spot of RHP Jonathan Papelbon, who was traded on Tuesday to the Washington Nationals for Double-A starter Nick Pivetta. Harang recorded a 4.08 ERA over 17 starts before going on the disabled list. The 37-year-old compiled an impressive 2.02 ERA over his first 11 outings before struggling with an 8.31 ERA over his past six. The Phillies felt Harang’s foot issue was leading to his lack of command. This will be his first start since July 1, when he allowed 14 hits and eight runs in five innings in an 11-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. In 13 career starts against Atlanta. He is 3-3 with a 3.59 ERA.

--LHP Cole Hamels was reportedly being traded to the Texas Rangers, who agreed to a deal on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Rangers also will get LHP Jake Diekman. Going to the Phillies, according to the reports, will be C Jorge Alfaro, a top prospect, LHP Matt Harrison, OF Nick Williams, RHP Alec Asher, RHP Jake Thompson RHP Jerad Eickhoff. The Phillies told several teams they would like to receive best offers by Wednesday for Hamels. Hamels was supposed to start against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday but it was moved to Friday, after the 4 p.m. deadline for trades without waivers. Now it appears that Hamels will not make another start for the Phillies. If that’s the case, he went out throwing a season-high 129 pitches in a no-hitter over the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday. He is 6-7 with a 3.64 ERA in 20 starts.

--LHP Jake Diekman is reported to be going to the Texas Rangers in a trade that features LHP Cole Hamels. In 41 relief appearances with the Phillies this season, Diekman is 2-1 with a 5.15 ERA. He has not allowed a walk over his past seven appearances and he has an ERA of 3.00 since May 25, recording scoreless outings in 17 of his past 22 appearances.

--RHP Jerome Williams allowed 10 hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday in the 8-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the third time in his past five starts that he did not complete five innings. He has allowed a home run in six straight starts and a total of nine over 26 2/3 innings in that span. The start on Wednesday was his second since coming back from a strained hamstring that put him on the disabled list May17-July 21. “I didn’t expect Jerome to be real sharp.” Interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He pitched pretty well considering he hasn’t pitched in a while. He threw too many hittable pitches. He was okay, he just wasn’t sharp.”

--OF Jeff Francoeur was 2-for-4 with a double in the 8-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He has had multiple hits in four of his past six games and three extra-base hits in his past three games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got the ball where I wanted to put it, and they were finding holes. You just have to take it and come back next time.” -- RHP Jerome Williams, after allowing 10 hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday in the loss to Toronto.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Harang (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 2. He threw a bullpen session July 10. He threw a simulated game July 20. He will be removed from the disabled list July 30 to start against Atlanta.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco. As of July 21, he also was hitting in the cage. He took swings, groundballs and ran the bases July 22. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment in late July.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf