Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jake Diekman is supposed to be included in a trade, but he found himself in limbo Thursday night.

It was widely reported Wednesday that he will be shipped to the Texas Rangers with veteran starter Cole Hamels for six players, but neither the Phils nor the Rangers officially announced the deal.

It was unclear whether Hamels was in Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, when Philadelphia beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1.

“I didn’t see him,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said with a smile. “He might have been lurking in the shadows somewhere.”

Diekman dawdled in the clubhouse before finally jumping in the hot tub at 6:30 p.m., some 30 minutes prior to first pitch, just to get the blood flowing. Then he dressed and went to the bullpen.

“I mean, it sucked,” he said after the game. “This could be the last time I walk in here (to the clubhouse). I have no idea, but just sitting out there, thinking about it, sucked.”

Not that there weren’t some lighter moments. The fans, he said, “asked where (Jonathan) Papelbon was a lot.”

Papelbon, the team’s closer and far from a fan favorite, was traded to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Diekman seems destined to follow him out of town.

“I don’t know if I feel anything right now,” he said. “Until something happens, I‘m still here. I‘m still a Phillie. I was a Phillie when I woke up. I was a Phillie during the entire game.”

Truth be told, he would like to remain one.

“I love it here,” he said. “Just because I’ve been here for nine years, it’s tough (to leave).”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-0, 2.88 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 1-5, 7.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start in place of LHP Cole Hamels on Friday. Buchanan, 1-5 with a 7.00 ERA for the Phillies this season, went 3-0 with a 3.16 ERA for the IronPigs. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced.

--RHP Aaron Harang, on the disabled list since July 1 with a plantar fasciitis of the left foot, returned Thursday and beat Atlanta to end a personal eight-game losing streak. Harang went five innings and allowed one run on nine hits while striking out three and walking one. “Been a little while,” the 37-year-old veteran said. “It’s been kind of a grind this last month, just being able to be out there and keeping up my pitch work and stuff. Just the biggest part was being able to run on (the injured foot). We felt confident doing the work we did in Chicago that everything was going to be good. I knew endurance-wise, as far as throwing, I was going to be OK to be out there and give 85, 90 pitches.” Harang threw 96 pitches, including 62 strikes.

--RF Domonic Brown hit his first homer since Sept. 16, 2014, in Thursday’s victory over Atlanta, ending a drought of 46 games and 162 plate appearances. Brown, who hit 27 homers and was named to the All-Star team in 2013, slipped to 10 last season. “He hit a missile,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said of Brown’s sixth-inning blast off Braves starter Shelby Miller. “It was nice to see. He’s been so concerned about the outer half of the plate. I think he’s got to remember that mistakes are made out over the plate and on the inner half. He’s got to get back to that.”

--RHP Ken Giles, in his second outing as Philadelphia’s new closer, yielded singles to the first two hitters he faced in the ninth inning but then retired the side without incident, repeatedly hitting 100 mph on the radar gun in the process. “He needs to hone that slider a little bit more,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s hanging too many sliders. ... Last year he had an outstanding, biting slider.”

--LHP Jake Diekman, it has widely been reported, will be included in the eight-player trade that will send LHP Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers. Neither the Phillies nor the Rangers officially announced the deal, and Diekman dressed and sat in the bullpen during Thursday night’s game against Atlanta. “I mean, it sucked,” he said. “This could be the last time I walk in here (to the Phillies’ clubhouse). I have no idea, but just sitting out there, thinking about it, sucked. ... I don’t know if I feel anything right now. Until something happens, I‘m still here. I‘m still a Phillie. I was a Phillie when I woke up. I was a Phillie during the entire game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a lot of uncertainty going on.” -- RHP Aaron Harang, referring to a widely reported eight-player trade that would send LHPs Cole Hamels and Jake Diekman to the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco. As of July 21, he also was hitting in the cage. He took swings, groundballs and ran the bases July 22.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Hector Neris

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Ben Revere

OF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf