Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It was the trade that everybody knew was coming.

And yet, to see Cole Hamels leave Philadelphia after being one of the city’s more talented and popular athletes over the 10 years he pitched for the Phillies was still tough to swallow for all those involved.

“I hate to see Cole go,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Friday afternoon, just a few hours after Hamels bid his official good-bye at a press conference. “I think everybody here hates to see him go ... you’d like to keep him here the rest of his career, but things change and you have to move on.”

Hamels, a 31-year-old left-hander with one of the best changeups in baseball, is off to Texas, along with left-handed reliever Jake Diekman. In return, the Phillies got lefty Matt Harrison and five minor-leaguers, including three players ranked among the top 50 prospects in baseball by Baseball Prospectus.

That wasn’t the only move the club made at the deadline. Center fielder Ben Revere was sent to Toronto, with two more minor league pitchers coming in to join the Phillies’ minor league affiliates.

After many long years of sending prospects off in exchange for key pieces -- Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Roy Oswalt and others -- the Phillies are finally stockpiling their own system.

“We’re moving forward and I‘m excited about the young guys that we’ve got,” Mackanin said. “I think it’s important that we get some good young arms and get us back on track.”

It has been a trying few years for fans of a team that was one of the best in baseball from 2006-11 but has since been mediocre or worse. This year’s 39-64 record is on pace to be the franchise’s worst since a 59-97 year in 1972, and with Hamels gone there’s a real chance at the first 100-loss season the city’s seen since 1961.

If and when some of those prospects develop into major leaguers, however, and can join the likes of Cesar Hernandez, Maikel Franco, Ken Giles and other young talent the club already has at the major league level, then the light at the end of the tunnel will be near.

“I know everybody, especially the fans, are frustrated, but it’s a rebuilding phase,” Revere said. “Of course I know the Phillies fans don’t want to hear that, but they’ve got some young guys in here that are going to be great major league ballplayers in a couple of years.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-64

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-1, 3.43 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 1-1, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Nola, Saturday’s starter against Atlanta, will be making his third career start as he looks to improve upon his 1-1 record and 3.29 ERA. His first career start, a loss to Tampa Bay, was arguably better than his second, a win over Chicago; he gave up only one run in six innings to the Rays but gave up four in 7 2/3 against the Cubs. The 22-year-old was named the second-best prospect in the Phillies organization by MLB.com prior to the start of the season.

--RHP David Buchanan was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday to make his eighth start of the season against Atlanta. It was one of his most successful of his young career, a win against the Braves in which he went 7 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits. After opening up the season going 0-5 with a 8.76 ERA with the Phillies, Buchanan went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three July starts with the big-league club.

--LHP Cole Hamels, widely considered the top available pitcher at the trade deadline, was sent to the Texas Rangers as part of a two-team, eight-player swap in a trade that was initially reported on Wednesday but not officially completed on Friday. Hamels, who had spent his entire 10 seasons with the club, leaves Philadelphia with a 114-90 career record and 3.30 ERA in 295 games (294 starts). The 2008 World Series MVP, who threw a no-hitter in his last start in a Phillies uniform, ranks sixth in club history in wins, ERA and innings pitched (1930.0), fourth in starts, and third in strikeouts (1,844). ”I hate to see Cole go,“ Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. ”I think everybody here hates to see him go.

--LHP Jake Diekman was also sent to Texas along with LHP Cole Hamels and some financial considerations. The reliever, who is 2-1 with a 5.15 ERA this season, has appeared in 191 games for the Phillies over the last four seasons, with a 9-11 record and 3.84 ERA in 173 1/3 innings pitched at the major league level, all with the Phillies.

--CF Ben Revere was traded to Toronto on Friday, just before the trade deadline, in exchange for minor league pitchers Jimmy Cordero and Alberto Tirado. Acquired by the Phillies before the 2013 season from the Minnesota Twins, Revere played 335 games in a Phillies uniform, hitting .303 with 95 stolen bases. “He’s limited with his power, his arm is obviously not the best but he can steal bases, get on base,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “Blue Jays are getting just what the doctor ordered in Revere.”

--LHP Matt Harrison, acquired in the Texas trade, spent the first three months of the 2015 season on the disabled list and has gone 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in his first three starts of the season. A 2012 All-Star, Harrison is 50-35 with a 4.21 ERA in a career that spans eight seasons, all with Texas. He was immediately played on the 15-day DL with lower back inflammation.

--OF Nick Williams, acquired in the Texas trade, was hitting .299 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 45 RBIs in 97 games for double-A Frisco this season; he led the Texas League in total bases (181) and was second in hits (113). A second-round pick by Texas in the 2012 draft, he was rated the fourth-best prospect in Texas’ system by Baseball America.

--C Jorge Alfaro, acquired in the Texas trade, was hitting .253 with 15 doubles and five home runs before he was sent to the disabled list in June with a ligament injury that might keep him out the rest of the season. The Colombian native, who was originally signed as an amateur free agent in 2010, was the starting catcher for the World Team in last year’s All-Star Futures Game.

--RHP Jake Thompson, acquired in the Texas trade, was 6-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 17 starts for Double-A Frisco this season. A second-round pick of the Detroit Tigers in the 2012 draft, he was selected to the All-Star Futures Game in 2014, when he went 10-5 with a 3.12 ERA.

--RHP Alec Asher, acquired in the Texas trade, was 4-10 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts split between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock. A two-time minor league All-Star, Asher was a fourth-round pick by Texas in the 2012 draft.

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff, acquired in the Texas trade, was 10-4 with a 4.11 ERA in 20 games (19 starts) split between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock this season. Eickhoff, a 15th-round selection by the Rangers in the 2011 draft, was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

--RHP Jimmy Cordero was acquired in the Toronto trade for CF Ben Revere. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 32 games (50 innings) split between Class A Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire this season.

--RHP Alberto Tirado was acquired in the Toronto trade for CF Ben Revere. He appeared in 31 games for Class A Dunedin this season, with a 4-3 record and 3.23 ERA as a reliever.

--OF Jordan Danks was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Friday night’s game against Atlanta, his first call-up of the season. Danks, who hit .227 in parts of three seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2012-14), was hitting .245 with three home runs and 33 RBIs for Lehigh Valley this season, and can play all three outfield positions.

--RHP Dalier Hinojosa was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Friday night’s game against Atlanta, and pitched one scoreless inning in a 9-3 win. The 29-year-old, who had 1 2/3 prior innings of MLB experience under his belt with Boston earlier this season, had a 3.02 ERA in 22 games at the Triple-A level this year, split between Pawtucket and Lehigh Valley.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just glad to be back with the team ... my thought was just to go out there and give my team a chance to win, we’ve been playing good baseball.” -- Phillies RHP David Buchanan, who was called up and started in a win vs. Atlanta on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco. As of July 21, he also was hitting in the cage. He took swings, groundballs and ran the bases July 22.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Jordan Danks