Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- Rookie center fielder Odubel Herrera continues to look like one of baseball’s bigger bargains.

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired him from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 draft in December, and the converted second baseman went 1-for-3 in Tuesday’s 6-2 win vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit safely in seven straight games, and over the last 26 is hitting at a .384 clip.

Interim manager Pete Mackanin called him “a pleasant surprise” and has been as impressed by Herrera as a fielder and as a hitter.

”When I talk to outfielders, every team I’ve ever had,“ Mackanin said, ”I tell them this No. 1: The center fielder catches every ball hit in the air, until he can’t get it. Then the guys on the corners help him. That’s the kind of attitude you need for a centerfielder. He’s proven to be that guy. He loves to play, and he works real hard, and he’s been playing outstanding center field, as far as I‘m concerned.

“He’s got some polish needed, but I‘m pretty happy with how he looks out there. Hitting-wise, the same thing: He’s made some adjustments as a hitter. He’s learned that the pitchers aren’t going to just feed him fastballs. They have better command of their off-speed stuff. He has learned how to change his approach against certain pitchers. It’s obvious; he’s hitting .280.”

RECORD: 42-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson 5-6, 3.14 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 5-11, 3.97 ERA)

--RHP Aaron Harang, Wednesday’s starter, ended an eight-game losing streak when he beat Atlanta 4-1 in his last start. He went five innings in that one, allowing one run on nine hits while striking out three and walking one. He is 0-1 with a 7.84 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this season, 4-7 with a 4.73 ERA in 13 career outings against them.

--RHP Jerome Williams, looking to end a personal five-game losing streak, instead took a no-decision Tuesday against the Dodgers. Winless over his last nine starts, he went five innings and allowed one run and seven hits. He worked out of a second-and-third, no-out jam in the third, and a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth. As interim manager Pete Mackanin put it, “Williams dodged bullets for five innings.” He needed 102 pitches to negotiate five innings, 62 of them strikes. “It’s all about execution,” Williams said. “Those jams were pretty scary, though. ... It’s bearing down and just grinding it out.”

--3B Maikel Franco hit his first career grand slam to snap a seventh-inning tie in Tuesday’s victory over the Dodgers. Franco also became the first Phillies rookie to hit a slam since Ryan Howard did it on Sept. 21, 2005 at Atlanta, and hit just his second homer in his last 33 games. “It’s amazing for me,” Franco said. “I tried to make an adjustment. I tried to go out there and tried to see a good pitch to hit, and that’s what happened. (Reliever Joel Peralta) threw me a good pitch to hit, and I put good contact on it.” Interim manager Pete Mackanin remains impressed by the rookie, despite his power slump. “He’s a gamer,” Mackanin said. “This guy likes to play. He does not feel sorry for himself. He doesn’t pout. He goes up there to do damage.”

--RHP Ken Giles, who inherited the closer’s role when Jonathan Papelbon was traded to Washington, picked up his third save of the season Tuesday against the Dodgers, and the first of his career lasting 1 1/3 innings or longer. “I’d like to see him throw a few more strikes, so I don’t get as nervous,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said after Giles threw 34 pitches, 20 of them strikes. “I didn’t like that he didn’t have good command of his pitches. He’s got a power arm. He’s got to throw more strikes in those situations, especially with the (5-2) lead he had.”

--RHP Jeanmar Gomez pitched 1 2/3 innings Tuesday night to pick up the victory over the Dodgers, his first since July 20, 2014, when he defeated Colorado while pitching for Pittsburgh. Gomez allowed four hits and a run Tuesday night, the first run he has yielded in Citizens Bank Park since May 10. He had gone 21 consecutive innings over 18 games without surrendering a run at home. “I like Gomez a lot,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “especially because he gets left-handers out.”

--2B Chase Utley, on the disabled list since June 23 with an inflamed right ankle, went 1-for-4 with two runs scored in a rehab-assignment game for Double-A Reading at Trenton on Tuesday.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco. As of July 21, he also was hitting in the cage. He took swings, groundballs and ran the bases July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 2 and was transferred to Double-A Reading on Aug. 4.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Jordan Danks