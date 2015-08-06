Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies have played their best baseball of the season since Pete Mackanin became the interim manager on June 26, after Ryne Sandberg resigned.

Still, Mackanin doesn’t think about having the “interim” tag removed, and keeping the job beyond this season.

“Everything’s up in the air,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Andy MacPhail will replace Pat Gillick when he retires as team president after the season, so it is entirely possible that MacPhail has someone else in mind to manage the team.

At the same time, Mackanin has drawn high marks for his communication skills. Former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins said Tuesday that Sandberg was lacking in that department, as did broadcaster Larry Andersen during a television appearance Wednesday. (Andersen went so far as to say Sandberg was “socially awkward” in an interview with Comcast SportsNet.)

“Communicating with (the players) and letting them know you like them goes a long way,” Mackanin said.

Mackanin was a journeyman infielder during his nine-year major league career, during which he played for such taskmasters as Gene Mauch, Dick Williams, Whitey Herzog and Billy Martin. He found himself emulating them early in his managerial career, which has seen him run teams in winter ball for 14 years, in addition to stints as the interim guy in Pittsburgh in ‘05 and Cincinnati in ‘07.

“My first few years I was a yeller and a screamer, and a real strict disciplinarian,” he said. “Over time I realized that hey, I want the respect of the players, but I also want them to like me. ... You want the respect and you want the players to like you, so that they’ll run through the wall for you. They’ll do anything you want.”

The turning point, he said, came when he was managing a team in Venezuela in the winter of 1988. He recalled that he was steaming when he returned to his hotel room after a difficult late-season loss.

“And my wife (Nancy) said, ‘Are you going to have a heart attack over this? What are you doing?’ ” he said. “It stuck with me, and I said, ‘You know what? I‘m not going to have a heart attack over this. We’re either going to win or lose. When I bring in the closer, he’s either going pitch well or he’s not going pitch well, and we’re going to win or lose. There’s nothing else I can do.’ It just hit me that one night, and I started changing and realized that it’s out of your hands to a certain extent.”

That is still true, whether in the case of the team’s performance or the front office’s decisions.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke 10-2, 1.41 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 2-5, 6.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan has won his last two starts, most recently beating Atlanta 9-3 while going 7 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on eight hits. He struck out four without walking a batter in that game. He beat the Dodgers last season, his only career start against them, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits.

--RHP Aaron Harang, bidding to win consecutive starts for the first time all season on Wednesday, instead took the loss against the Dodgers, going five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking five. “I was off today,” he said. “I wasn’t establishing fastball command early enough. You put yourself in a hole when you fall behind in the count. I can’t be doing that.” He also hung an 0-1 curveball to Yasiel Puig with two aboard in the first, and Puig deposited the pitch into the left-field seats to give Los Angeles a 3-0 lead. It was, Harang said, just a “poorly executed pitch.”

--3B Maikel Franco went 1-for-4 Wednesday night against the Dodgers, lining an opposite-field RBI double to right in the third, on an 0-2 pitch from Los Angeles starter Brett Anderson. “The biggest adjustment he’s made is that he’s a free swinger,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said of Franco, a rookie. “Same thing with Odubel (Herrera, Philadelphia’s rookie center fielder). Those two guys, they came into the big leagues, and didn’t realize that pitchers were looking for weaknesses. ... He had to learn they’re going to attack his weakness, and once those guys learned that, especially Franco, they started understanding they had to have a better game plan when they go to the plate, and I think little by little he’s understanding that.”

--RF Jeff Francoeur hit his 10th homer of the season, a two-run shot, in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. It was also the 150th career homer for Francoeur, who is hitting .322 with a .340 on-base percentage and a .557 slugging percentage since May 4. His .897 on-base/slugging percentage is seventh best among National League outfielders and best among the Phillies. All of which should make him attractive for contenders looking to add players before the Aug. 31 waiver deadline, as should Francoeur’s defense; he gunned down a runner at third Wednesday. “There’s got to be someone interested in him,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s come up big all year.”

--CF Odubel Hererra went 1-for-3 in Wednesday’s loss to the Dodgers and has hit safely in 23 of his last 27 games, batting at a .382 clip in that stretch to raise his average from .243 to .283. Interim manager Pete Mackanin praised Herrera for becoming more selective at the plate, as well as his hard work in refining his outfield technique.

--2B Chase Utley, on the disabled list since 23 with an inflamed right ankle, went 3-for-4 with a walk in a rehab-assignment game for Double-A Reading at Trenton on Wednesday night. It is unclear when he will be activated. Nor is it clear where he will play when he does return, since Cesar Hernandez has performed well at second in Utley’s absence. “He won’t play every day (when he comes back),” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “but he’s going to get some playing time.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Although we lost, we fought them pretty hard. We’re not out of games. We had a good chance to come back and win that game.” -- Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin, after the loss to the Dodgers Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco. As of July 21, he also was hitting in the cage. He took swings, groundballs and ran the bases July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 2, and he transferred his rehab to Double-A Reading on Aug. 4.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Jordan Danks