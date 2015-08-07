Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Now that second baseman Chase Utley will officially be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Friday, a bigger question looms.

Where does he fit in the current Philadelphia Phillies lineup?

Typically, that’s never a question with Utley and the Phillies, but this season has been different. The team’s long-time second baseman is in the midst of the worst season of his decorated career, as he is hitting just .179 and has been on the DL since June 23 with right ankle inflammation.

The time away has opened an opportunity for Cesar Hernandez, who has taken advantage, hitting .327 with a team-high 30 walks since Utley landed on the DL.

On July 7 in Los Angeles, Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. was asked if Utley would be the primary second baseman once healthy, and he responded candidly.

“Not for me he’s not,” Amaro said. “Cesar Hernandez is our best second baseman. I would assume that Cesar would be our second baseman. I think that’s fair.”

But the Phillies may want to play Utley.

Utley was not moved at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, but CSNPhilly.com’s Jim Salisbury reported there was some credible buzz involving the Cubs and the second baseman.

Trades can still be completed in August, but Utley can block any trade as a 10-and-5 big leaguer.

Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin has said all along he plans on finding Utley playing time. He won’t just come off the bench. He reiterated that Thursday.

“I‘m going to do as much as I can to try to get (Utley) in there four days a week,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 2-1, 3.38 ERA) at Padres (RHP James Shields, 8-4, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Nola is scheduled to start Friday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Nola has pitched well in his first three major league starts, going 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA, 15 strikeouts and three walks. He was called up in July as the team’s top pitching prospect after being drafted in June of 2014.

--RHP David Buchanan struggled on Thursday in the Phillies’ 10-8 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He fell to 2-6 as he lasted just four innings and permitted seven runs on 10 hits, ballooning his ERA to 7.23. His team scored six runs off Dodgers ace Zack Greinke, but he couldn’t hold it. “You feel kind of disappointed in yourself, a little upset because when you face a pitcher like Greinke, to score five runs in the first inning and to pick me up in the first, that’s huge” Buchanan said. “And you want to keep your team in the game. You have a chance to win right there out of the gate. So that definitely hurt more than usual.”

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) will be activated from the disabled list on Friday as the team opens a series in San Diego against the Padres. The team’s longtime second baseman is in the midst of the worst season of his decorated career, as he’s hitting just .179 and was on the DL since June 23.

--OF Jordan Danks will be sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday to make room for 2B Chase Utley . Danks went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in four games with the Phillies.

--LHP Adam Loewen will be promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the Phillies on Friday. Loewen went 1-3 with a 2.15 ERA and 11 saves in 33 games at Triple-A.

--RHP Dalier Hinojosa will be sent back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for Loewen. Hinojosa pitched three scoreless innings in relief during the Phillies’ 10-8 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday. He didn’t allow a run in five innings of work with the Phillies.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time you score six runs off (Zack) Greinke, you’d like to think you’ll win that game. It didn’t pan out. We couldn’t hold them down.” -- Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin, after a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Chase Utley (right ankle inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 24. He took some grounders July 12 in San Francisco. As of July 21, he also was hitting in the cage. He took swings, groundballs and ran the bases July 22. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 2, and he transferred his rehab to Double-A Reading on Aug. 4. He will be activated Aug. 7.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase Utley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf