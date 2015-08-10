Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The second coming of Chase Utley might be underway.

In three games since returning from the disabled list, the Philadelphia Phillies second baseman went 4-for-10 against the San Diego Padres, collecting three doubles and three RBIs.

After starting Friday and Saturday nights and going 3-for-9 with two runs from the leadoff position, Utley came off the bench Sunday afternoon and drove a two-run, pinch-hit double into the right field corner that provided the Phillies with what proved to be the decisive runs in a 5-3 victory.

Utley didn’t start Sunday because interim manager Pete Mackanin wanted to give him a game to rest his ankle. Utley was on the disabled list June 24 through Thursday due to right ankle inflammation. When he got hurt, Utley was hitting .179.

”He looks pretty good,“ Mackanin said. ”For him to step up and get a pinch hit like that was huge for us. That’s a tough thing to do.

“To me, his bat looks quicker. If we could give everyone a month off during the season, they would come back refreshed. It’s nice to see the way he is swinging the bat.”

Utley is hitting .333 (16-for-48) in 15 games against National League West teams this season. He has a career .311 batting average (69-for-322) against the Padres with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Utley needs four more doubles to tie Bobby Abreu (348) for eighth place on the Phillies’ all-time list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-67

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-12, 4.11 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 9.5, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams was 0-6 with an 8.02 ERA in his first nine road starts this season before holding the Padres to one run on five hits with two strikeouts over seven innings Sunday. He improved his road marks to 1-6 with a 7.25 ERA. The last Philly to lose at least six games on the road with an ERA over 8.00 was Les Sweetland, who was 2-10 with an 8.02 ERA back in 1930. Williams, 33, is one of 12 active major league pitchers to have made a start at Qualcomm Stadium before Petco Park opened in 2004. He is 4-3 in his career against the Padres with a 2.07 ERA (his lowest ERA against any major league team) and 2-2 at Petco Park with a 2.14 ERA.

--CF Odubel Herrera went 2-for-5 Sunday with his sixth homer to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games. He is hitting .377 (20-for-53) during the streak. Over his last 31 games, Herrera is batting .385 (42-for-109) with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs. His home run Sunday traveled 425 feet into the right field stands.

--RHP Ken Giles allowed a run Sunday, but he still picked up his third save in the Phillies’ three-game sweep of the Padres. He is 6-for-6 in save opportunities since he became the closer when RHP Jonathan Papelbon was traded to the Nationals.

--1B Ryan Howard was 1-for-5 with a run-scoring double in the first inning Sunday. He has a career .309 average against the Padres (63-for-204) with 11 homers and 52 RBIs in 56 games -- including 26 RBIs in the past 26 games. Howard needs two more RBIs to tie Del Ennis (1,124) for second places in Phillies history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That is the best we’ve seen Jerome all year. He kept the ball down in the zone. He did a real nice job. He changed speeds real well. I‘m very happy about that.” -- Interim manager Pete Mackanin, on RHP Jerome Williams, who pitched the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Padres on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf