Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin played around with his lineup Monday, but unlike most everything the Phillies have tried since the All-Star break, it did not work out too well.

Chase Utley made his second start of the season at first base when Ryan Howard was given a day off and center fielder Odubel Herrera made his second start of the season in the No. 3 spot in the order, although it can be said that pitching was more the issue in the Phillies’ 13-3 loss to Arizona on Monday.

The Phillies had nine hits as Utley had a single and an RBI and Herrera extended his hitting streak to 13 games, but starter Aaron Harang and the Phillies bullpen could not navigate through a six-run Arizona sixth inning that decided the game.

”That was the first bad game we had in a long time,“ manager Pete Mackanin said. ”It is bound to happen sooner or later. It happens to every team. Tonight was us, although we were in that game until the sixth inning. Then it got away from us.

“It is a good hitters ballpark. The ball really jumps here but that is not an excuse. They hit the ball pretty well.”

Third baseman Maikel Franco’s 13th homer cut Arizona’s deficit to 5-3 in the top of the sixth inning before Harang gave up three hits and relievers Adam Loewen and Justin De Fratus combined to give up four more. The Diamondbacks scored five runs with two outs, all after Paul Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Harang gave up 12 hits and was charged with eight earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. He fell to 5-13, tied with Milwaukee’s Kyle Lohse for the most losses in the majors. Harang gave up bases-empty homers to right fielder Yasmany Tomas and catcher Welington Castillo.

“There were some really good pitches that I threw that were getting hit hard,” Harang said. “They were seeing the ball well off of me. The home run to Tomas was a slider up. They were too comfortable up there. You’ve got to establish in and I didn’t do that early enough. When they start getting comfortable at the plate it makes it for a long day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 2-6, 7.23 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 7-7, 4.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Chase Utley was 1-for3 with a single and a sacrifice fly while making his second start of the season at first base and this third start of the season in the leadoff spot. He took over at first when 1B Ryan Howard was given a day off. Utley has been placed on revocable waivers, FOX’s Jon Paul Morosi reported, and could be traded if he clears or the Phillies can work out a deal with a team that claims him. Utley is owed about $4.5 million this season and has a $2 million buyout on a $15 million option in 2016. The option vets with 500 plate appearances, he has 259-plus this season with 52 games remaining.

--RHP Aaron Harang was charged with eight earned runs for the second time in four starts in a 13-3 loss to Arizona in which he gave up 12 hits, including two bases-empty homers. “There were some really good pitches that I threw that were getting hit hard,” Harang said. “They were seeing the ball well off of me. They were too comfortable up there. You’ve got to establish in and I didn’t do that early enough. When they start getting comfortable at the plate it makes it for a long day.” Harang’s ERA has risen from 3.56 to 4.52 in the last four outings.

--CF Odubel Herrera was 1-for-4 with a single with a single to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games, the longest streak for a Phillies’ rookie since OF Marlon Byrd had a 15-game streak in 2003. Herrera also has hit safely in 29 of his last 32 games while raising his batting average from .251 to .290. He hit .362 in July and is hitting .366 in August.

--1B Ryan Howard was given a day off after playing 16 straight, with nominal 2B Chase Utley making his second start of the season at first base. Howard has 13 hits in his last 26 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Since July 5, Howard is second in the NL with 27 RBIs, trailing only Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez (34-plus).

--INF Tyler Pastornicky was acquired from Texas for cash on Monday, the Phillies said, and will be assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Pastornicky hit .243 in parts of three seasons with Atlanta in 2012-14 and was hitting .281 with 19 doubles and 24 RBIs for Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock in the Rangers’ organization after signing as a free agent in March.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was the first bad game we had in a long time. It is bound to happen sooner or later. It happens to every team. Tonight was us, although we were in that game until the sixth inning. Then it got away from us.” -- Interim manager Pete Mackanin, after the Phillies’ loss Monday. They are 16-6 since the All-Star break.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf