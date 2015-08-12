Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Philadelphia rookie Maikel Franco is lockering next to Ryan Howard in the visitor’s clubhouse at Chase Field this week, and the two might have even more in common this winter.

Franco is making a strong run at the NL Rookie of the Year award, which Howard won 10 years ago, although his candidacy could be disrupted if the wrist injury suffered Tuesday lingers.

Franco was hit by a pitch in the left wrist in the first inning of a 13-1 loss to Arizona and went in obvious pain behind the plate. He was removed from the game, but the Phillies said x-rays were negative and called the injury a contusion. It was the best news Franco could have received.

“We’ll see if it will feel better tomorrow,” Franco said. “When the ball hit me I thought it was broken.”

Unless the injury is serious, it is safe to assume that Franco will remain in the rookie of the year race. Franco, 23, may not be the most glamorous rookie in the race -- see Kris Bryant and Joc Pederson -- but he led all major league rookies in OPS (.828) and slugging percentage (.490) entering games of Tuesday.

“It would be like a dream come true,” Franco said. “When I was a young guy and I was in the minors, I wanted to play in the big leagues and win the rookie of year.”

In the last four years, only seven rookies have finished with an OPS above .825. White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (.964) and Angels outfielder Mike Trout (.963) are the top two in the group, which also includes Yasiel Puig, Buster Posey, Yoenis Cespedes, Jayson Hayward and Wilin Rosario. Abreu, Trout and Posey won the rookie of the year award.

Franco hit a 455-foot homer Monday and is fourth among NL rookies with 13 homers, third with 48 RBIs and tied with teammate Odubel Herrera for the lead with 22 doubles. Franco, who followed Adrian Beltre as a young player, was hitting .355 with 12 doubles and four homers in 33 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley before joining the Phillies on May 15.

“When I got here I tried to play the same baseball,” Franco said. “Try to make an adjustment and keep working hard, push myself. I put a lot of work into my routine. Everything is good so far. I‘m not going to say I‘m just a power hitter. When I go up there, I try to see the ball and put good contact on the ball.”

Manager Pete Mackanin has seen Franco make strides.

“I saw him last year and he looked like he needed to improve his plate discipline,” Mackanin said. “He was swinging at everything, swinging wildly. We were always hoping he would learn the strike zone a little bit, have a little more plate discipline and keep him aggressive. He’s been doing that. He already is a good player. I think he is going to get better and better. It has been fun to watch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-69

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 2-1, 3.65 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 5-4, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Chase Utley reportedly cleared waivers Tuesday and thus can be traded to any team, although he can reject any deal because of his “10-5” rights -- 10 years in the majors, the last five years with the same team. Utley is 7-for-17 with three doubles and three RBIs since returning from the disabled list Friday, and scouts from several major league teams have been in Arizona for the Phillies’ three-game series in Arizona. The Angels, Cubs, Giants and Yankees are among the contenders who could be in the market for a second baseman. Utley is owed about $4.5 million for the remainder of 2015. Phillies GM Ruben Amaro told a Philadelphia radio station Tuesday that Utley “is open” to a move, “but that doesn’t necessarily mean anything is going to happen.” Utley will get a day off Wednesday “barring injury to somebody else,” manager Pete Mackanin said.

--RHP David Buchanan was rocked for 11 runs in the second inning Tuesday, when he gave up 10 hits and two walks while getting only two outs. Buchanan, who retired only two of the 15 batters he faced in the second, was finally replaced after Arizona RHP Jeremy Hellickson’s second run-scoring single of the inning made the score 11-1. Buchanan has given up 49 runs in 49 innings in 10 starts this season. The Phillies record for most runs allowed in one inning is 12, by Hal Kelleher on May 5, 1938.

--CF Odubel Herrera was 0-for-4, breaking his career-long hitting streak at 13 games. He was one short of tying Cubs 3B Kris Bryant for the longest hitting streak by a National League rookie this season.

--C Andrew Knapp was named the Double-A Eastern League player of the week Monday for the week of Aug. 3-9, when he was 15-for-25 with two doubles, four homers, 13 RBIs and nine runs in six games. Knapp was the Phillies’ second-round pick in the 2013 draft out of the University of California.

--RF Jeff Francoeur doubled in four at-bats and is 16-for-40 (.400) in his last 14 games with two doubles, four homers and nine RBIs. All four homers have come in the eighth inning or later.

--RF Domonic Brown was held out of the game with a stomach illness.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Once the game started the ball was elevated, and that’s when you get hurt. Try to keep pitching, try to get guys out, but the ball was elevated and I had to get the ball down.” -- RHP David Buchanan, who gave up 11 runs in the second inning Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (wrist) was removed from the Aug. 11 game. X-rays were negative, according to the Phillies, and the injury was listed as a contusion.

--RF Domonic Brown (stomach illness) missed the Aug. 11 game.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf