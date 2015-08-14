Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Philadelphia catcher Cameron Rupp had the game of his life Wednesday, and his father had a dugout-side seat to take it all in.

Rupp hit a game-deciding three-run homer as part of his career-high four RBIs, and he also made a nice defensive play to hold off Arizona’s comeback attempt in the Phillies’ 7-6 victory.

Rupp’s homer gave the Phillies a 7-4 lead in the sixth inning, and he tagged out the potential tying run in the last of the eighth inning to finish it off. With runners on first and third and one out in the eighth inning, Rupp fielded a low throw from second baseman Cesar Hernandez on the first-base side and was able to reach around and make a swipe tag on Arizona second baseman Chris Owings on a play that was close enough to require a four-minute, seven-second review before being confirmed.

“Cesar made a great play, got rid of it as quick as he could, and I did everything I could to keep him from being safe,” Rupp said. “I knew I was fine with where I was positioned. It was just a close play and it all happened so fast.”

Manager Pete Mackanin said: “The throw wasn’t the greatest and he made a heck of a play just to get that tag on him.”

Rupp caught the final two games of the series and had two singles Tuesday before his three-run homer and sacrifice fly Wednesday.

“Feeling comfortable,” Rupp said. “Getting pitches that I know I can drive. Staying within myself and not trying to do too much.”

Rupp’s homer, his fourth of the season, was an opposite-field shot to right field.

”The key to the whole game was his home run,“ Mackanin said. ”A guy like that, with his power, if he could just get the head out in front of the plate just a little bit more, he’s going to have success.

“He hit this one tonight opposite field and he just crushed it. It’s nice to see and I‘m sure he feels good about himself. Cameron had a real nice day. I‘m happy for him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Friday -- Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 3-3, 4.06 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 2-7, 4.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Nola got his third victory in his fifth major league starts, but it was not necessarily a work of art. Nola gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings but benefitted from a four-run sixth inning for a 7-4 lead after being lifted for a pinch-hitter. “He hung a few breaking balls early but he settled down and he got through it,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said. “He hung in there.”

--RHP Ken Giles struck out Paul Goldschmidt on a 3-2 pitch with runners on first and third and two outs in the eighth inning en route to a four-out save, his seventh straight save conversion after taking over the closer’s role when RHP Jonathan Papelbon was traded to Washington. “Just keep the ball down, and if I have to throw breaking balls, just keep it low or just throw in the dirt,” said Giles, who threw five sliders in the at-bat. “I would be willing to walk him as long as it was down or in the dirt.” Giles is 5-2 with a 1.75 ERA this season.

--C Cameron Rupp tied a career high with four RBIs Wednesday, hitting a three-run homer in a four-run sixth inning after a sacrifice fly in the second. He also tagged out the potential tying run on a play at the plate that was so close it took four minutes, seven seconds to review. “Feeling comfortable,” Rupp said of his recent success. “Getting pitches that I know I can drive. Staying within myself and not trying to do too much.” Rupp was 3-for-6 while catching the last two games of the series. He has four homers in 49 games this season.

--2B Chase Utley was given a scheduled day off Wednesday speculation regarding a possible trade continued. Utley, who is 7-for-17 with three doubles and three RBIs since returning from six weeks on the disabled list with an ankle injury, has been scouted heavily in San Diego and Arizona, the Phillies’ first two stops on a nine-game road trip that concludes this weekend in Milwaukee after an off day Thursday. Utley has the right to veto any trade because he has spent 10 years in the majors and the last five with the Phillies, but he has said he would OK the right trade to help the Phillies, for whom he has played his whole career.

--1B Maikel Franco was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday, a day after suffering a left wrist contusion when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning and forced to leave the game, and is unlikely to play Friday, manager Pete Mackanin said. “I don’t expect to have him Friday,” Mackanin said. “He’s going to try and hit and see how it feels. We’ll have to wait and see.” X-rays on Franco were negative. Franco has emerged as a strong candidate for the NL Rookie of Year award since joining the Phillies on May 15, hitting .277 with 13 homers, 48 RBIs and an OPS of .830. INF Andres Blanco started at third base Wednesday.

--RHP David Buchanan was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, a day after he gave up 11 earned runs and 11 hits in 1 2/3 innings of a 13-1 loss to Arizona. With the bullpen thin, Buchanan was asked to stick it out in the second inning, when he gave up 10 hits and 11 runs before finally being replaced with two outs. “Try to keep pitching, try to get guys out, but the ball was elevated and I had to get the ball down,” said Buchanan, who gave up two homers in the second inning. Buchanan was 2-7 with a 9.00 ERA in 10 starts, having allowed 49 earned runs in 49 innings.

--RHP reliever Cesar Jimenez was recalled from Lehigh Valley to replace RHP David Buchanan on the roster and Buchanan was optioned Wednesday. Jimenez, 30, had made one previous appearance with the Phillies this season and was 3-5 with four saves and a 3.61 ERA in 41 appearances at Lehigh Valley, 40 in relief.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was the key to the whole game, his home run.” -- Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin, of C Cameron Rupp’s three-run home run in the sixth inning Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (left wrist contusion) was removed from the Aug. 11 game. X-rays were negative, according to the Phillies. He was held out of the Aug. 12 game.

--RF Domonic Brown (stomach illness) missed the Aug. 11 game. He pinch hit Aug. 12.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf