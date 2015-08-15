Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Philadelphia Phillies were without Maikel Franco for the third straight game Friday, as the rookie third baseman felt pain when he tested his injured left wrist by taking swings before the game.

Franco has been out since being hit by a pitch from Diamondbacks right-hander Jeremy Hellickson in the first inning Tuesday.

“He’s not going to be out for very long,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “It’s day-to-day. He can still feel it. Maybe (Saturday), maybe (Sunday). We’ll just play it by ear.”

Mackanin remains confident Franco will be able to avoid a trip to the disabled list.

“Not at this point,” Mackanin said. “I don’t think it is that serious. There’s no break or anything. He feels better. There’s very little if any swelling.”

Franco felt pain when took swings at Miller Park prior to Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. With the Phillies well out of contention at 24 games under .500, there’s no sense of urgency to rush Franco back to the lineup.

The National League Rookie of the Year candidate is hitting .277 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs in 77 games this season.

With Franco out, Cesar Hernandez shifted from his usual spot at second base to play third base against the Brewers, while Chase Utley started at second base.

“I don’t like to have to put Cesar at third base, but he’s played there before,” Mackanin said. “He deserves to be in the lineup every day, so I‘m going to keep him in there. I’ll give him an occasional day off and try to split it up (with Utley) as evenly as I can.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 4-8, 5.73 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 9-9, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Maikel Franco missed his third straight game with a bruised left wrist. The National League Rookie of the Year candidate has not played since being hit in the left wrist by a fastball from Diamondbacks RHP Jeremy Hellickson on Tuesday.

--INF Cesar Hernandez made his sixth start of the season at third base Friday in place of injured 3B Maikel Franco. Hernandez, who has made 52 starts at second base, is hitting .326 (57-for-175) and is tied for second among National League players in hits since June 22.

--2B Chase Utley went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Friday. The veteran is hitting .500 (11-for-22) with four doubles and four RBIs since returning Aug. 7 after being sidelined with a right ankle inflammation.

--LF Cody Asche went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Asche singled off RHP Wily Peralta in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games. The 25-year-old is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with five doubles and a homer during his hitting streak, which dates back to Aug. 6.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t get any big hits. That was pretty much it. Just didn’t string enough hits together. Stranded too many base runners.”-- Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin, after his team went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (left wrist contusion) was removed from the Aug. 11 game. X-rays were negative, according to the Phillies. He was held out of his third straight game Aug. 14. He is expected to return Aug. 15 or 16.

--RF Domonic Brown (stomach illness) missed the Aug. 11 game. He pinch hit Aug. 12.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Maikel Franco

INF Andres Blanco

INF Cesar Hernandez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf