Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- One of the few reasons for optimism surrounding the Philadelphia Phillies this season has been the play of rookie third baseman Maikel Franco.

Now that’s gone, too.

General manager Ruben Amaro Jr. announced before Tuesday’s game against Toronto that Franco, hitting .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games, had suffered as a “very small non-displaced fracture” of a small bone on the outside of his left wrist when he was struck by a pitch from Arizona’s Jeremy Hellickson on Aug. 11, and would be placed on the 15-day disabled list.

Amaro said normal recovery time for such an injury is two to four weeks, and did not rule out Franco missing the rest of the season.

“It’s a big blow,” Amaro said. “We want to have one of our better young players. He’s having a heck of a year for us, he’s been playing great, a pretty strong force in the middle of the lineup.”

Cesar Hernandez, who has started 52 games at second base this season, started Tuesday’s game against Toronto at third, and committed two errors.

“He might end up playing there five times a week,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “We’ll wait and see. I‘m just going to take it day to day, see how he looks, see how comfortable he looks. If it looks like it is affecting his approach offensively, then we might make an adjustment. But I don’t see any reason why it should.”

Amaro said Andres Blanco will also see some time at third, and added that Cody Asche, a converted third baseman, will remain in left field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-73

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle 13-5, 3.31 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan 3-4, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Morgan, Wednesday’s starter, lost 3-1 to Milwaukee in his last start, going six innings and allowing three runs on three hits while striking out one. He didn’t walk a batter. The rookie beat the Jays in his only career start against them, going six innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two.

--RHP Aaron Nola went five innings and allowed three runs and four hits in taking a no-decision Tuesday night against Toronto. The rookie right-hander struck out five and walked four, his highest total in six major league starts. Nola, who has a 9.00 ERA in the first inning to date, allowed a solo homer to Josh Donaldson in that frame, and walked the bases loaded in the third, setting the stage for a two-run single by Ezequiel Carrera. “He was trying to make too many perfect pitches tonight,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said of Nola, “but he’ll be fine. You can’t make too many mistakes against a lineup like that.”

--2B Chase Utley went 2-for-5 Tuesday against Toronto and has hit .484 in eight games since being activated from the disabled list on Aug. 7. He continues to be the subject of trade rumors, though general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. straddled the fence when asked about the prospects of dealing Utley before Tuesday’s game. “There’s no mandate to move him and there’s no mandate to keep him,” Amaro said. “We’ll stay open-minded.”

--3B Maikel Franco was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with what general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. described as a “very small non-displaced fracture” of a small bone on the outside of his left wrist. Franco, who .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games, was hit by a pitch from Arizona RHP Jeremy Hellickson on Aug. 11, and sat out four games. Amaro said normal recovery time for such an injury is two to four weeks, and did not rule out Franco missing the rest of the season. “It’s a big blow,” Amaro said. “We want to have one of our better young players. He’s having a heck of a year for us, he’s been playing great, a pretty strong force in the middle of the lineup.” Cesar Hernandez, who has started 52 games at second base this season, started Tuesday’s game against Toronto at third and made two errors. Amaro said Andres Blanco will also see some time there.

--OF Aaron Altherr was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the roster spot of 3B Maikel Franco, who was placed on the disabled list. Altherr hit .294 in 55 games for the IronPigs, after hitting .293 in 60 games at Double-A Reading. He was hitless in five at-bats for the parent club last season, but according to general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. played well in winter ball in Venezuela. “I think that boosted his confidence quite a bit,” Amaro said, adding that Altherr will see some time in center field behind Odubel Herrera, the regular at that position. “He’s a very good outfielder,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “and he can play all three positions. Center field is probably his best position, but he’s a real slick-looking outfielder. ... Athough Altherr didn’t have the best of springs, he looks like a different guy right now. He’s ready to play. He’s done a great job in Triple-A, and it’s nice to have another right-handed bat. So we’ll start playing him and see what happens.” Altherr entered Tuesday’s game as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was trying to make too many perfect pitches tonight, but he’ll be fine. You can’t make too many mistakes against a lineup like that.” -- Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin, on RHP Aaron Nola after a loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. Normal recovery time for such an injury is two to four weeks, but Franco may miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr