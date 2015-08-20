Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Thirteen years of excellence, a tenure that included six All-Star appearances, can’t be summed up easily.

Is there a way to encapsulate one of a franchise’s all-time greats?

Chase Utley is now the Philadelphia Phillies’ former second baseman.

Utley was traded Wednesday night to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a pair of a minor league prospects, right-hander John Richy and outfielder Darnell Sweeney. The Phillies sent the Dodgers $2 million toward the $6 million Utley will make in the remainder of this season. Los Angeles will be responsible for a $2 million buyout of Utley’s 2016 option.

The 36-year-old veteran leaves behind a glittering legacy, one that can be measured by sheer numbers but is better reflected in his tireless work ethic and ability to withstand baseball’s endless grind.

Every day, he followed an identical routine, hitting, taking infield practice and running at the same hour he had the day before. And the day before that. Rinse, repeat.

The results are inarguable. Utley hit .282 with 233 homers and 916 RBIs in 1,551 games with the Phillies. He was part of five playoff teams, two National League pennant winners and the 2008 World Series championship squad.

So how do you define that? Perhaps through the words of the late Harry Kalas, the team’s Hall of Fame broadcaster, who once exclaimed on the air, “Chase Utley, you are The Man!”

Utley said late Wednesday night, “Obviously, we all know Harry was amazing, and that that slogan will follow me all over the place. I definitely appreciate that. I’ve always considered myself a player that plays the game hard and plays the game the right way. ... I try to play every game like it’s my last one.”

Utley had the right to refuse any trade proposition as a 10-and-5 player -- at least 10 years in the majors and at least five years with his current team. However, he agreed to the move from a struggling team to a club that leads the National League West.

Activated from the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 7 after being out more than a month with right ankle inflammation, Utley is hitting just .217 with five home runs and 30 RBIs in 73 games this season.

Richy, 23, was a third-round draft pick out of UNLV last year. He was 10-5 with a 4.20 ERA in 22 games (18 starts) for high Class A Rancho Cucamonga this year.

Sweeney, 24, played 116 games this year for Triple-A Oklahoma City, hitting .271 with a .332 on-base percentage, a .409 slugging percentage, nine homers, 49 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

RECORD: 47-73

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 4-8, 5.47 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 2-3, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams, who will start Thursday at Miami, was saddled with a no-decision the last time out in Milwaukee. He went six innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out four. He did not walk a batter. He is 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season, 1-1 with a 6.38 ERA in four career outings against Miami.

--LHP Adam Morgan went seven innings, matching the longest outing of his rookie season, to beat Toronto on Wednesday night. Morgan allowed two runs on five hits while striking out three. He didn’t walk a batter. It was his second victory this season against the Blue Jays, and in this one he was nicked only in the fifth, when he surrendered a leadoff homer to Edwin Encarnacion and an RBI double to Cliff Pennington. “I really didn’t try to do anything special,” Morgan said, “just stick to my strengths and move the ball in and out, front and back.”

--LF Aaron Altherr logged the first two hits, his first homer and first three RBIs of his four-game-old major league career Wednesday in Philadelphia’s victory over Toronto. Altherr, recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, had an RBI double off Mark Buehrle in the first and a two-run homer off reliever Bo Schultz in the fifth. “It was good to be out there and get that first hit out of the way,” Altherr said. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said he “wasn’t crazy” about Altherr’s swing last year, but that Altherr improved his stroke this season.

--2B Chase Utley was traded to the Dodgers on Wednesday night after hitting .282 and making six All-Star teams in his 13 years with the Phillies. General manager Ruben Amaro Jr. called him “an iconic generational player” following the trade, saying the decision to move him was not an easy one. Ultimately, however, Amaro thought it was best for Utley and the Phillies. Utley had reached the same conclusion after meeting with Amaro three weeks ago, and the Southern California native gave his blessing to a deal to a team he followed growing up. “It’s definitely difficult,” he said, “but like Ruben said, it’s time.” In Los Angeles, he will reunited with former Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins, who was dealt to the Dodgers in the offseason.

--INF/OF Darnell Sweeney was acquired from the Dodgers in the trade for Chase Utley. Sweeney was hitting .271 with nine homers, 49 RBIs and 32 steals for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

--RHP John Richy came to the Phillies in the deal that sent Chase Utley to the Dodgers. Richy was 10-5 with a 4.20 ERa in 22 appearances (18 starts) for Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

QUOTE TO NOTE: I feel like it’s what I’ve been doing all year. Maybe it’s a little different from spring, but I just found something that worked, and I‘m trying to stick with it.” -- LF Aaron Altherr, when asked what he is doing differently this year. He homered and collected his first two major league hits Wednesday as the Phillies beat the Blue Jays 7-4.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. Normal recovery time for such an injury is two to four weeks, but Franco may miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

