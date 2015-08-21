Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

By Walter Villa, The Sports Xchange

MIAMI -- With the Philadelphia Phillies -- along with the Marlins -- out of playoff contention, their weekend series means little.

What matters most to the Phillies now is their farm system, and there have been seen some positive results this year as three of the organization’s top 12 prospects have graduated to the majors.

In order, that would be No. 2 prospect Aaron Nola, a right-hander; No. 3 Maikel Franco, a third baseman; and No. 12 Odubel Herrera, a center fielder. All three are starters.

Still to come is shortstop J.P. Crawford, who is the organization’s No. 1 prospect.

The Phillies hope all four of those players pan out because they have had some painful misses in the recent past, including first-round busts such as outfielders Anthony Hewitt (2008) and Larry Greene (2011) and right-hander Shane Watson (2012).

Because of those mistakes and others, the Phillies’ farm system lacks depth.

Left-hander Matt Imhof, 21, is the only member of the projected 2018 Phillies rotation that is currently in the minors -- he is at High Class A Clearwater. A 2014 second-round pick out of Cal Poly, Imhof is not a hard thrower. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder throws in the 86-92-mph range.

The hope is that Nola, the seventh player taken overall in the 2014 draft, can live up to the promise he showed at LSU. He has a fastball that can range between 93 and 95 mph and the talent to be the organization’s next Cole Hamels.

Crawford could be the next Jimmy Rollins at shortstop, and Franco could be the next Utley in terms of his middle-of-the-order hitting stroke.

Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said he likes what he’s seen so far from Nola.

“He’s got a lot of deception on his fastball,” Mackanin said. “He’s got late movement, which is why batters are consistently late on his fastball.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-74

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, MLB debut) at Marlins (RHP Kendry Flores, 1-1, 2.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff, acquired from the Rangers in the Cole Hamels trade, will make his big-league debut Friday against Miami. Since the July 31 trade, Eickhoff has pitched well for the Phillies’ Triple-A team in Lehigh Valley, going 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA. In 22 starts this year between Double-A and Triple-A, he has gone 12-5 with a 3.85 ERA.

--RHP Jerome Williams (4-9) took the loss Thursday against Miami, allowing eight hits, four walks and eight runs in 1 2/3 innings. Williams’ ERA this season is now at a bloated 6.10. His season has gone so poorly that this wasn’t even his shortest start of the year -- he lasted just two-thirds of an inning on June 16 at Baltimore, allowing six runs.

--OF Darnell Sweeney, 24, joined the Phillies on Thursday after being acquired from the Dodgers in the Chase Utley trade. Sweeney was the Dodgers’ 16th-ranked prospect. On Thursday against the Marlins, Sweeney made his big-league debut, popping out to second base in the fifth inning.

--RHP John Richy, 23, who was acquired by the Phillies on Wednesday in the Chase Utley trade, is a 2014 third-round pick out of Nevada-Las Vegas. He is 6-4, 215 pounds and was the Dodgers’ 24th-ranked prospect.

--LHP Cesar Jimenez, a reliever, was designated for assignment after Thursday’s game vs. Miami. Jimenez, who is from Venezuela, turns 31 in November. In 81 games in the majors, he has a 4.26 ERA. In three appearances this year, his ERA was 0.00. But the Phillies designated him for assignment to make room for Jerad Eickhoff, who will start Friday’s game in Miami.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got in a hole and tried to dig out. Our bats went silent for about five innings, (but then we made) a (heck) of a comeback. We had a good chance to win that game.” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, after a loss to Miami on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. Normal recovery time for such an injury is two to four weeks, but Franco may miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Darnell Sweeney