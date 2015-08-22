Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Forget 2015.

In fact, forget 2016 and 2016.

Realistically, the Phillies are looking at 2018 before they can hope to again contend for the playoffs. And, even then, a lot would have to go right in Philadelphia for that to be the case.

Here’s what a 2018 Phillies batting lineup could look like:

Catcher: Carlos Ruiz, who turns 37 in January, is under contract one more year. By the end of next year, his long -- 11 years -- and successful Phillies run will have ended. The heir apparent is 19-year-old Dominican Deivi Grullon. But a pair of 23-year-olds are also in the picture -- Andrew Knapp, who has some power, and Williams Astudillo, a good hitter. It’s entirely possible the future catcher of the Phillies is not even on the roster yet.

First base: Ryan Howard’s awesome 13-year run with the Phillies figures to end at the end of the 2016 season or possibly sooner if they can dump his massive salary at the trading deadline. Howard, who turns 36 in November, could be replaced by rookie third baseman Maikel Franco, who would simply move across the diamond. Franco, 23, is a budding star.

Second base: Chase Utley, a seven-time All-Star who turns 37 in December, was traded Wednesday. The heir apparent in the long term is Jesmuel Valentin, 21, the son of former big-leaguer Jose Valentin. Jesmuel is a switch-hitter with gap power. Another young switch-hitter, Darnell Sweeney, is up with the Phillies now and could factor in the position. Sweeney, 24, led the Pacific Coast League in steals with 32 and also had 30 doubles.

Shortstop: The Phillies hope J.P. Crawford is their next great shortstop. Crawford, 20, has a lot to look up to because the Phillies had Jimmy Rollins as their shortstop and emotional leader for nearly 16 full seasons before he was cut loose earlier this year. Crawford, the Phillies’ first-round pick in 2013, has All-Star potential and is the organization’s top prospect. He got a $2.2 million signing bonus and won a rookie league batting title by hitting .345 in 2013. The cousin of Dodgers outfielder Carl Crawford, JP has a plus arm on defense and a strong eye and good power on offense.

Third base: Cody Asche, 25, who has shuttled between left field and third, could return here once Franco replaces Howard, assuming all goes according to plan.

Left field: Domonic Brown, who turns 28 next month, has fallen way off the past two years after a 27-homer, 83-RBI 2013 season. Still, he is under team control for two more years, and the Phillies are hoping he can find his form. If not, Carlos Tocci, who turns 20 next week, is a possibility down the road. Tocci, a 6-2, 160-pounder from Venezuela, has raw skills, especially on defense.

Center field: Odubel Herrera, the Phillies’ rookie center fielder, could soon see a challenge from Roman Quinn, 22, who is an elite athlete currently in Double-A. A former high school quarterback, he turned down a football scholarship to play at Florida State after the Phillies drafted him in the second round. He’s a switch-hitter with blazing speed and played two years as a minor-league shortstop. That changed when the Phillies drafted J.P. Crawford. Quinn has stolen at least 30 bases in each of his four seasons in the minors, including this year.

Right field: Aaron Brown, 23, is a 6-2, 220-pounder with a big arm, and he’s currently playing High-A ball. He obviously has a long way to go, but he has 20-homer and 20-steal potential.

Bottom line: The Phillies are hoping that some of their young hitters -- likely Franco, Crawford and Quinn -- develop into stars on the order of past greats Howard, Rollins and Utley.

Is that likely? No, but it’s the best chance the Phillies have to escape their current lowly status.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-14, 4.79 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 2-1, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang, who starts Saturday, has not had a good season with the lowly Phillies. The veteran is 5-14 with a 4.79 ERA, much worse numbers than his career ERA of 4.24. His career win-loss record is 15 games under .500 at 127-142. But he was only six games under .500 when the season started. As for his numbers against the Marlins, Harang has struggled to a 5-7 record with a bloated 6.22 ERA.

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff, acquired from the Rangers in the Cole Hamels trade, made his big-league debut Friday against Miami and pitched six scoreless innings. He also hit a two-run single in second big-league at-bat. Eickhoff hadn’t swung a bat since high school. As for his pitching, he allowed five hits and one walk and struck out five. His only major scare came in the fourth inning. Eickhoff allowed a one-out single to first baseman Justin Bour and a double off the left field wall by center fielder Marcell Ozuna, who missed what would have been his third homer in three days by just a few feet.

--OF/INF Darnell Sweeney, who made his big-league debut Thursday after being acquired from the Dodgers in the Chase Utley trade, is considered mostly an outfielder but may give the Phillies an option at second base. After all, he was a Pacific Coast League All-Star this year at second. He led the league in steals (32) at the time of the trade and also ranked eighth in doubles (32), ninth in runs and ninth (69) in hits (128). Sweeney, a switch-hitter, can also play shortstop -- he has 198 games at that position in the minors. In other words, hitting, fielding and running, this is a player with tremendous versatility for the Phillies. So far, he is 0-for-2 for the Phillies as a pinch-hitter, but look for him to get a start in the infield soon.

--LHP Elvis Araujo, 24, is having a solid rookie season. The native of Venezuela is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA as a middle reliever. He has not allowed a hit over his past 10 appearances -- a streak of 8 1/3 innings. That’s the longest hitless streak by a Phillies reliever since Antonio Bastardo in 2011. Prior to this season, Araujo had never pitched above Double-A.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He came as advertised. We were told he likes to pound the strike zone with all his pitches, and he showed he was able to do that. I like his curve ball, and I really like his slider.” -- Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, of RHP Jerad Eickhoff, who made his big-league debut Friday against Miami and pitched six scoreless innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. Normal recovery time for such an injury is two to four weeks, but Franco may miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Darnell Sweeney