Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI - He is now known as one of two prospects the Los Angeles Dodgers traded to get Chase Utley, a six-time All-Star second baseman.

But in 2009, Darnell Sweeney didn’t have a huge reputation as a player. The University of Miami offered the speedy shortstop a scholarship, but it came late in his senior year at American High -- he had committed to Central Florida by then.

Miami’s Florida International University also offered a scholarship -- in fact, it was the largest offer he had received monetarily -- but Sweeney preferred the coaching staff at UCF.

The Marlins were also rejected by Sweeney. They drafted him in the 41st round in 2009. But with that low a draft pick, the financial slot was not going to be enough to keep Sweeney from college.

Six years later -- this past Thursday night, in fact -- Sweeney made his major-league debut, playing for the Philadelphia Phillies as a pinch-hitter and popping out in his only at-bat.

Fittingly, Sweeney’s debut came in Miami and against the Marlins, with his wife, parents and brother among his fans in the stands.

On Saturday, Sweeney became the hero, breaking a shutout bid that was just four outs from completion by slugging a solo homer en route to a 4-2 Phillies win.

“Everything came full circle,” said his father, Darnell Sweeney Sr., a native of the Virgin Islands who coached his son from age 4 until high school on the Miramar Angels travel team.

Sweeney Sr. taught his son to be a switch-hitter, spending close to an extra hour at practice each day, repeating every drill his son had done from his natural right side but this time doing it from the left.

Another lesson taught was about versatility. Sweeney Sr. wanted his son to learn as many different positions as possible, enhancing his value to any prospective team.

As it turned out, those were sage pieces of advice. Sweeney, 24, has a lot to offer the Phillies, hitting from both sides of the plate, providing speed -- he was leading the Triple-A Pacific Coast League with 32 steals at the time of his trade -- and playing second base, shortstop, third base and the outfield.

On Sunday, Sweeney got his first start, playing center field and drawing three walks in four plate appearances in a 2-0 win over the Marlins. Defensively, Sweeney believes center field will ultimately be his best position.

“He’s a switch hitter with some power, and he can run,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.

Sweeney was also a PCL All-Star this year, ranking eighth in doubles (32), ninth in runs (69) and ninth in hits (128).

No matter what spot he plays, though, Sweeney said he is “pumped” to get this opportunity in the majors, especially the way it came about.

“Utley is a multiple-time All-Star,” Sweeney said. “The fact that (the Phillies) thought I was pretty good value in a trade for Utley -- that gives weight to the whole situation. I‘m blessed that it happened.”

Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-74

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 12-6, 1.98 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 4-4, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Morgan will start on Monday, when the Phillies return home to face the first-place New York Mets and staff ace Jacob deGrom, who is 12-6 with a 1.98 ERA. That’s a tough assignment for Morgan, who is 4-4 with a 3.92 ERA. Morgan, a rookie, will be facing the Mets for the first time. He has pitched well of late, averaging six-plus innings and two earned runs allowed in his past three starts.

--RHP Aaron Nola pitched eight scoreless innings as the Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. Nola (4-1) allowed three hits and two walks and struck out six. He did not allow a runner past second base and struck out the last batter he faced, pinch hitter Casey McGehee, who swung and missed at a 75-mph changeup.

--LF Aaron Altherr, 24, continues to play well. He started his season in Double-A, was promoted to Triple-A, was the Phillies Minor League Player of the Month for June and was promoted to the majors on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the rookie became the first Phillies player to produce his first career walk, hit, double, home run, RBI and run scored all in the same game since Denny Southern in 1926. On Thursday, Altherr scored two more runs, going 1-for-4 with an RBI. On Friday, he had the night off. But on Saturday, he hit a game-winning solo home run in the ninth. Born in Germany but raised in Arizona, Altherr was the Phillies’ ninth-round pick in 2009. He is one of many young Phillies getting a chance to play now with an eye toward 2016.

--1B Ryan Howard, who turns 36 in November, is no longer the menacing threat he used to be in the Phillies lineup. But he can still hit. On Friday, he had his first three-double game since 2008. Howard also moved past Del Ennis for second place on the Phillies list for career RBIs. He won’t catch the leader, Mike Schmidt, who has a lead of more than 450 RBIs. But, since July 3, Howard is third in the NL in RBIs. For the season, Howard is batting .238 with 19 homers and 67 RBIs. If he can hit five more homers, it will be the most he has hit in one season since he slugged 33 in 2011. Either way, his contract is up after the 2016 season.

--3B Maikel Franco turns 23 on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the rookie will spend his birthday on the disabled list due to a fractured left wrist. Time is running out on the season, but the Phillies say Franco will have the splint removed in two weeks and could return before this year ends. Franco has made a strong impression so far, hitting .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBI. He has 22 doubles in just 77 games and an impressive .490 slugging percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was fun, man. We have a long way to go, but it’s been fun to hang around these guys -- the younger guys and the older guys.” - Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, who pitched eight scoreless innings in 2-0 win Sunday.

Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. Normal recovery time for such an injury is two to four weeks. His split is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6 and he might return before the season is over.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr