Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies can only hope that the recent work of their rotation, especially their young starters, is a harbinger of things to come.

On Sunday, rookie right-hander Aaron Nola, the club’s first-round draft pick in 2014, threw eight shutout innings in a 2-0 victory over the host Miami Marlins. Two days earlier, another rookie righty, Jerad Eickhoff, blanked the Marlins for six innings to earn a 7-1 victory in his big league debut.

First-year left-hander Adam Morgan preceded that with a solid outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, but was hit hard while taking a no-decision Monday in Philadelphia’s 16-7 loss to the Mets.

“It’s nice to see,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said of the young starters’ efforts before Monday’s game. “As we all know, starting pitching has been an issue the whole season, but those guys have shown the ability to throw strikes.”

Eickhoff, acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Cole Hamels trade on July 31, is 25, as is Morgan. Nola is a well-polished 22-year-old.

”Nola has such excellent command of his fastball,“ Mackanin. ”He was striking guys out with three fastballs (on Sunday) -- didn’t even have to go to his breaking ball. When you have that good a command of your fastball, with movement on the pitch, you can really do a great job with your fastball.

“Look at (Mets veteran righty Bartolo) Colon. Colon throws predominantly fastballs. He’s got good movement, but he locates so well. That shows everybody that location is very important. That’s the whole thing -- locate your pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard 7-6, 3.17 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams 4-9, 6.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Maikel Franco has been on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a fractured left wrist, but interim manager Pete Mackanin is optimistic Franco will return before the end of the season, contrary to what was first believed. “I‘m sure that the medical people are not going to allow us to use him unless they feel he’s 100 percent,” Mackanin said. “If he’s 100 percent, I’d like his bat back in the lineup.”

--RHP Jerome Williams, Tuesday’s starter against the Mets, absorbed a 9-7 loss to Miami his last time out, going 1 2/3 innings and allowing eight runs on eight hits while striking out one and walking four. He is 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season, 1-2 with a 4.26 ERA in six career outings against New York.

--LHP Adam Morgan was staked to a 7-2 lead after three innings Monday against the Mets but was unable to escape the fourth en route to a no-decision in the Phillies’ 16-7 loss. Morgan was charged with five runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, with four of the hits home runs. He allowed nine homers over his first 10 starts, and no more than two in any one outing. “He made a lot of bad pitches,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He had been pitching well. He didn’t have his good stuff.”

--1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-5 and hit his 20th homer of the season Monday night, a three-run shot in the first inning off Mets RHP Jacob deGrom. It is the ninth time in 12 seasons Howard has hit 20 or more. Only Mike Schmidt has more 20-homer seasons in club history (14).

--RHP Justin De Fratus allowed five runs on seven hits in two innings Monday against the Mets, and New York scored 11 of its season-high 16 runs against the Philadelphia bullpen. “We had them by the throat and we just couldn’t keep the ball in the yard,” said De Fratus, who saw his ERA, already a career worst, climb to 5.93. “It’s definitely frustrating.”

--SS Freddy Galvis went 3-for-5 Monday against the Mets to extend his hitting streak to five games. Galvis, 8-for-19 in that stretch, has established himself as an everyday player this season, fielding the position consistently well (which was expected) and hitting better than his track record to date might have indicated. His average stands at .274.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every once in a while, you run into these lopsided games, but this was disappointing. Jumping on (Mets RHP Jacob) deGrom for seven runs was special. Seven runs, 11 hits, you should win most games like that.” -- Interim manager Pete Mackanin, after the Phillies’ 16-7 loss to the Mets on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. His splint is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6, and he might return before the season is over.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr