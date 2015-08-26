Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Retired major league pitcher Jamie Moyer said Tuesday that the Philadelphia Phillies’ trade last week of longtime second baseman Chase Utley was bittersweet -- that while it was sad to see Utley go, it was important to consider the memories that were left behind, and what the Phillies received from the Los Angeles Dodgers in return.

“Time moves on,” said Moyer, whose 25-year career included five seasons with the Phillies (2006-10). “If you want to stand still and watch it, it’s going to pass you by.”

The Phillies received two prospects, pitcher John Richy and infielder/outfielder Darnell Sweeney, in return for Utley, who made six All-Star teams in his 13 years in Philadelphia.

“I loved being a teammate of his,” said Moyer, who was in Citizens Bank Park to announce that his foundation would honor Phillies chairman David Montgomery at a luncheon on Sept. 15. “There weren’t too many that prepared better than Chase.”

The Phillies won the National League East each of Moyer’s last four seasons with the team, as well as two pennants and the 2008 World Series.

“It’s hard to maintain that,” Moyer said. “Who has been able to maintain it for a long period of time? Nobody does.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-76

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 10-11, 4.90 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Wednesday’s starter against the Mets, pitched six scoreless innings to earn a victory in his major league debut last week against Miami. He came to the Phillies from the Texas Rangers in the Cole Hamels trade on July 31.

--RHP Jerome Williams absorbed a 6-5 loss to the Mets on Tuesday night, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out five and walking two. Williams, coming off a loss in Miami in which he lasted just 1 2/3 innings, carried a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning but allowed two of the first three hitters he faced to reach, ending his night. RHP Jeanmar Gomez allowed both runners to score, and he gave up a run of his own as well. The Phillies never led again. Williams also surrendered a two-run homer to CF Yoenis Cespedes in the first and an RBI double to RHP Noah Syndergaard in the second. “After the home run, I did what I wanted to do,” Williams said. “Some balls found holes, some I got outs.”

--OF Jeff Francoeur did not play Tuesday night against the Mets but made his presence felt when he began screaming at Mets RHP Hansel Robles in the seventh inning after Robles appeared to quick-pitch Philadelphia PH Darin Ruf. “Let the guy step in the box, that’s all I ask,” Francoeur said. “That’s the whole point. It’s (garbage).”

--1B Ryan Howard homered against the Mets for the second straight night Tuesday, the sixth time he has gone deep in consecutive games this season. He victimized Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday, hitting a 2-0 fastball from the rookie into the seats in center field. “I should have gotten ahead of Howard,” Syndergaard said. “I fell behind him 2-0 and threw him a fastball on the outside corner. He put a good swing on it and put it over the wall. That’s what he’s making millions of dollars to do.”

--3B Andres Blanco went 2-for-4 against the Mets on Tuesday night to extend his hitting streak to eight games. Blanco, who became a regular after an injury to Maikel Franco, has posted a 1.025 OPS in 50 games since May 27, fifth among all major league players with at least 100 plate appearances in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a lot of things that we’ve discussed.” -- Interim manager Pete Mackanin, on the possibility that the team would use a six-man rotation in September in order to limit the number of innings worked by young pitchers such as RHP Aaron Nola. It is, however, far from a certainty.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. His splint is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6, and he might return this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr