Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- In the Philadelphia Phillies’ 9-4 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday night, right-hander Jerad Eickhoff labored through a 40-pitch, three-run first inning.

He was making his first home start in just his second big-league outing, and understandably, had some jitters.

“I think I was getting those out of the way in the first inning,” he said. “Balls were catching more of the plate. Just getting those jitters out of the way.”

But what was more telling than his first inning was the way he responded. The Phillies are rebuilding and Eickhoff is a piece to their foundation. He was recently acquired in the trade that sent longtime Philadelphia ace Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers.

Eickhoff shook off those jitters and retired 16 straight at one point before finishing six innings and allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out six.

“He did an outstanding job after that first inning,” Philadelphia interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “I‘m happy that he came out of it. That’s more important than anything else. The fact that as poorly as he located his pitches in the first inning, he just turned it right around and located extremely well the rest of the way.”

In his first two starts, Eickhoff, a native of southern Indiana, is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA.

“He was a little nervous pitching in Philly for the first time,” Mackanin said. “But after that first inning, I thought he did an outstanding job. He basically had a quality start. He turned himself around and pitched very well through the sixth inning.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-77

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 8-9, 3.80 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-14, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang is scheduled to start Thursday night against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Last time out, Harang threw his first quality start since May 30. Prior to his seven innings of two-run ball on Aug. 22 against the Marlins, Harang was 1-9 with an 8.40 ERA in his previous 10 starts.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) has “a real good chance” of returning this season, according to Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin on Wednesday. Franco went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. His splint is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6. Franco has been cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat.

--2B Darnell Sweeney made his first major league start and led off in the Phillies’ 9-4 loss to the Mets on Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with a walk. Sweeney was acquired by the Phillies in the trade that sent 2B Chase Utley to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The Mets have had our number all year. We want to beat ‘em. The best thing to do, once again, (is to) put it behind us and beat ‘em (Thursday). We’ve got to salvage a game out of this.” -- Interim manager Pete Mackanin, after the Phillies lost their third straight game to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. He has “a real good chance” of returning this season, according to Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin on Aug. 26. splint is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6. Franco has been cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr