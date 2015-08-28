Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Evaluating players for the future, an ongoing process for the bumbling Philadelphia Phillies, will become even more of a focal point when September arrives and the roster expands.

Interim manager Pete Mackanin offered a glimpse at his present thought process before Thursday’s game against the New York Mets, saying that he intends to take a longer look at rookie outfielder Aaron Altherr, a recent call-up, as well as some other youngsters.

He seemed less certain about infielder/outfielder Darnell Sweeney, one of the players acquired in last week’s trade for veteran second baseman Chase Utley.

When asked why, Mackanin said, “I guess because he got here late. That’s probably the best answer I can give you.”

“I wish I could (play him),” he told a reporter with a smile. “Now that you’ve said that, maybe I will.”

There was another question or two, and then Mackanin smiled again.

“It’s a tough job, man,” he said before the Phillies lost 9-5 to the New York Mets in 13 innings. “Every day I get to the ballpark, I try to figure something else out, something I can do and win games. It’s tough. There’s a lot of decisions to be made.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-78

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy 8-11, 4.01 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola 4-1, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Nola, Friday’s starter against the Padres, enjoyed the best outing of his rookie season the last time out, going eight shutout innings to beat the Marlins. Nola allowed three hits while striking out six and walking two. He has never faced San Diego.

--RHP Aaron Harang, unable to protect a 5-0 lead, settled for a no-decision Thursday against the Mets, going six innings and allowing five runs and nine hits. He didn’t strike out a batter for the first time since Aug. 7, 2013, and he gave up three home runs. More galling to him, however, was his inability to get a bunt down in the fourth inning of a 5-5 game, after Freddy Galvis drew a leadoff walk. The Mets turned a double play, something that loomed large when Cesar Hernandez followed with a single. “If I‘m able to get that bunt down a little softer and instead of them rolling a double play on me, get Freddy to second,” Harang said, “the next guy gets a base hit and it’s 6-5. ... That’s the most frustrating part, the small things. If you look back, it’s a difference in the outcome of a game.”

--RHP Ken Giles pitched a career-high 2 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday in the Phillies’ 13-inning loss to the Mets, allowing one hit while striking out two. Giles emerged as the Phillies’ closer after the trade of Jonathan Papelbon to Washington, and he continues to complement a fastball clocked above 90 mph with a sharp-breaking slider. He has 10 saves as well as 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings.

--RF Jeff Francoeur went 2-for-5 Thursday against the Mets and is hitting .347 over his last 26 games. A popular player wherever he has gone in his career, he has also emerged as a team spokesman. Earlier in the series against the Mets, he called New York reliever Hansel Robles an expletive for attempting to quick-pitch the Phillies’ Darin Ruf, and after Thursday’s game, he groused about all the Mets fans who invaded Citizens Bank Park. Francoeur was also victimized by a spectacular defensive play in the 10th inning, when Mets RHP Carlos Torres inadvertently kicked his comebacker to 1B Daniel Murphy, who fed Torres for the putout at first. “I went and looked at it (on video),” Francoeur said. “That’s baseball. Hats off.”

--LF Aaron Altherr went 2-for-6 Thursday against the Mets, and beforehand Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said he would try to give the rookie more playing time in the coming weeks, the better to evaluate him. “He had a heck of a good year in the minor leagues,” Mackanin said, “and we like what we see.”

--LHP Elvis Araujo left Thursday night’s game against the Mets in the 11th inning when he strained his left groin while delivering a pitch to just the second batter he faced. In 40 appearances for the Phillies this season, the rookie is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just had a tough time keeping them off the scoreboard. Those guys, give them credit, they’re swinging the heck out of the bats.” -- Phillies RF Jeff Francoeur, on the Mets, who outscored Philadelphia 40-21 in a four-game sweep.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) left the Aug. 27 game.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. His splint is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6, and he is likely to return to action this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

LHP Elvis Araujo

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr