Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The revolving door continues to spin for the Philadelphia Phillies’ starting rotation. When right-hander Alec Asher makes his major-league debut Sunday against the San Diego Padres, he will become the 14th different starter used by the team this season.

In other words, it’s a long way from the days when the team’s rotation was anchored by the likes of Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee and Cole Hamels.

So, about Asher ...

“He’s right-handed, isn’t he?” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin deadpanned before Friday’s game against San Diego.

He is. He is also one of six players acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Hamels trade on July 31.

Asher, 3-6 with a 4.73 ERA for Round Rock, the Triple-A affiliate in the Rangers’ chain, has gone 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“It seems like he’s really settled in,” Joe Jordan, the Phillies’ Director of Player Development, said. “He presents himself very well. I think he’ll come up here and be himself. He should be fine if he does that.”

Jordan said there has been no great change in Asher’s approach since the trade, that the International League is just more of a pitchers’ league than the Texas League, where he worked previously.

“He’s pitched with confidence,” Jordan said. “We like what we’ve seen a great deal.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Colin Rea 2-1, 5.52 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan 4-4, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Morgan, Saturday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision his last time out, lasting just 3 2/3 innings in a 16-7 loss to the Mets. He allowed five runs on seven hits in that game, while striking out three. He did not walk a batter. The rookie lefty won his only previous start against the Padres, going six innings on Aug. 8 and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking one.

--RHP Aaron Nola, who in his previous start allowed three hits over eight shutout innings to beat Miami, went seven on Friday in a victory over San Diego, running his personal winning streak to five. He surrendered one run -- on a solo homer by Justin Upton in the fourth -- and two hits while striking out six and walking two. “I’ll take five pitchers just like him -- five starters,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He knows what he’s doing.” As has been the case in the past, Mackanin praised Nola for his mound presence and command, and said his breaking ball, already good when he was summoned from the minors on July 21, has improved. “It’s definitely good that they have confidence in me,” Nola said. “I feel more comfortable now. I know I can pitch here.” Nola, whose winning streak is the longest by a Phillies rookie starter since Vance Worley won nine straight in 2011, was yanked for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning despite only throwing 86 pitches, as the Phillies do not want to overwork him. “He’s a young guy, first year in the major leagues,” Mackanin said. “His last two outings he could have gone farther, but we don’t want anything to happen (health-wise). We just want to make sure that he comes out on a positive note. We have to do that this year.”

--C Cameron Rupp hit a three-run homer in Friday’s 7-1 victory over San Diego. It was his seventh of the season, and it came in Rupp’s 55th start, as he continues to split time with veteran Carlos Ruiz. “You can’t go up there, looking to hit home runs,” Rupp said. “They just happen. I was told one time pitchers throw the home runs; hitters don’t hit them. You go up there and you look for a pitch you can drive, and when you get the good part of the bat on the ball, good things happen.”

--LHP Elvis Araujo was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained left groin. Araujo, 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 40 games out of the bullpen this season, suffered the injury while delivering a pitch in the 11th inning of Thursday’s loss to the Mets.

--RHP Nefi Ogando was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Ogando began this season at Double-A Reading and went 2-3 with a 2.86 ERA in 24 games, then went 2-2 with a 3.33 ERA in 18 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s definitely good that they have confidence in me. I feel more comfortable now. I know I can pitch here.” -- RHP Aaron Nola, who ran his personal winning streak to five with a victory over San Diego Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) left the Aug. 27 game. He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 28.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. His splint is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6, and he is likely to return to action this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr