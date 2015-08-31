Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Alec Asher fought butterflies and homers in losing his major league debut on Sunday as the Philadelphia Phillies fell to the San Diego Padres 9-4.

He was hoping for better, but he wouldn’t trade Sunday for the world.

”Definitely had some nerves,“ the 23-year-old right-hander said. ”Tried to calm down and focus on pitching and winning the ballgame.

“I thought I was alright. I made a couple of bad pitches that I paid for. But I mean, I wouldn’t take back the experience. It was great. You obviously want to win. But you take the experience and learn from it.”

Asher, acquired in the July 31 trade that sent Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers, went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs (all earned) on eight hits while striking out three.

He was hurt by a pair of homers -- one by right fielder Matt Kemp, the other by left Justin Upton -- before he settled in

“What I learned is, don’t miss your spots,” Asher said. “They are good and they are here for a reason.”

Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin was left impressed.

“Asher, first appearance in the major leagues. I liked him. I liked his stuff, I liked his approach,” Mackanin said. “He got behind too often, he left the ball up the in zone a little bit too often. So it’s understandable when a guy’s got his first major league appearance in front of the home (fans).”

Mackanin liked his mentality and toughness, too.

“You gotta love that kind of grit from your players,” Mackanin said, “especially your starters.”

Asher had around 30 friends and family in attendance. Despite the outcome, it was a day he’ll never forget.

“I just tried to enjoy it,” Asher said. “Most of the guys said to enjoy it and have fun. So I just soaked it all in and embraced the moment.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-79

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 1-1, 2.25 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 11-11, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff is scheduled to start Monday night against the New York Mets at Citi Field. He faced the Mets in his last start and allowed four runs (three earned) over six innings. After allowing three runs in a 40-pitch first inning, he settled down to retire 16 straight. “He did an outstanding job after that first inning,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said on Aug. 26 “I‘m happy that he came out of it. That’s more important than anything else. The fact that as poorly as he located his pitches in the first inning, he just turned it right around and located extremely well the rest of the way.”

--RHP Alec Asher, Sunday’s starter, made his major league debut and allowed four runs (all earned) in 5 2/3 innings to pick up a loss in the Phillies’ 9-4 defeat to the Padres. Asher was hurt by a pair of homers -- one to right fielder Matt Kemp, the other to left Justin Upton -- before he settled in. Acquired in the July 31 trade that sent Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers, Asher enjoyed the experience of making his first big league start. “I just tried to enjoy it,” he said. “Most of the guys said to enjoy it and have fun. So I just soaked it all in and embraced the moment.”

--LHP Ken Roberts was claimed by the Phillies off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 27-year-old made his big-league debut for the Rockies this season and went 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA out of the bullpen. He could join the Phillies when rosters expand.

--C Cameron Rupp went 1-for-3 with a home run on Sunday in the Phillies’ 9-4 loss to the Padres. Rupp has hit seven home runs in August, the most in a calendar month by a Phillies catcher since Mike Lieberthal in August 2002, when he hit eight.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Definitely had some nerves, Tried to calm down and focus on pitching and winning the ballgame. I thought I was all right. I made a couple of bad pitches that I paid for.” -- RHP Alec Asher, Sunday’s starter, who made his major league debut and allowed four runs (all earned) in 5 2/3 innings to pick up a loss in the Phillies’ 9-4 defeat to the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 28.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. His splint is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6, and he is likely to return to action this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. There is a chance he might miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr