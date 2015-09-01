Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- It’s official: The last veteran left in the Philadelphia Phillies rotation is right-hander Aaron Harang.

Right-hander Chad Billingsley was declared out for the season on Monday afternoon by Phillies assistant general manager Scott Proferock prior to a 3-1 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field. Billingsley has been on the disabled list since July 20 (retroactive to July 19) with a right flexor strain.

It is the third disabled list stint of the season for Billingsley, who opened the year recovering from June 2014 surgery to repair a torn right flexor. He was activated May 5 but went back on the disabled list 12 days later with a strained right shoulder.

Proferock said this flexor strain shouldn’t require surgery but that there isn’t enough time left for Billingsley to make it back to the Phillies. Billingsley has made just nine major league starts since 2013 due to arm woes, including Tommy John surgery in May 2013.

Billingsley, who signed a one-year deal with the Phillies worth $1.5 million in January, went 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA in seven starts. He allowed 53 hits and eight walks while striking out just 15 in 37 innings.

“We took a chance,” Proferock said. “It just didn’t work out.”

With Billingsley gone, the Phillies have now lost six starters on whom they expected to rely. Left-hander Cliff Lee never threw a pitch due to a left forearm strain. Ace left-hander Cole Hamels was traded to the Texas Rangers July 31. Right-handers David Buchanan and Sean O‘Sullivan were each sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and right-hander Jerome Williams was demoted to the bullpen last week.

As a result, Harang -- who starts Tuesday against the Mets -- is now surrounded completely by rookies in the Phillies rotation: Right-hander Alec Asher, right-hander Jerad Eickhoff, left-hander Adam Morgan and right-hander Aaron Nola. Proferock said Monday the Phillies will recall pitchers on Tuesday, when rosters expand to 40, in order to minimize the workload for the young starters down the stretch.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-80

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-14, 4.79 ERA) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 8-9, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang will look to bounce back from a winless August when he takes the mound on Tuesday night for the Phillies in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Harang didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out none over six innings in the Phillies’ 9-5, 13-inning loss to the Mets at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies staked Harang to a 5-0 lead in the third inning Thursday but he allowed the Mets to score five runs over the next two innings. He finished August 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA as his overall ERA rose from 3.97 to 4.97, which is the third-highest mark among National League qualifiers. Harang is 6-7 with a 4.18 ERA in 18 career starts against the Mets.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right flexor strain) is done for the season. Assistant general manager Scott Proferock said Monday that Billingsley won’t need surgery but that there’s not enough time left in the season for him to return to the majors. Billingsley, who signed a one-year deal with the Phillies in January, went 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA in seven starts. He opened the season on the disabled list while recovering from June 2014 surgery to repair a torn right flexor muscle. He was activated May 5 but went on the disabled list 12 days later due to a strained right shoulder. He was placed on the disabled list again with the right flexor strain on July 20 (retroactive to July 19). Billingsley has made just nine major league starts since 2013 due to arm woes, including Tommy John surgery in May 2013.

--3B Maikel Franco (broken left wrist) is scheduled to take batting practice Wednesday. Franco was injured Aug. 11, when he was hit in the left wrist by a pitch. IT was initially believed he hadn’t suffered a break, but further X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture and he was placed on the disabled list Aug. 18. Manager Pete Mackanin said Aug. 26 there was a good chance Franco could return this season. Franco is hitting .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (strained left groin) isn’t expected to pitch again this season. Assistant general manager Scott Proferock said Monday that the Phillies don’t want to push it with Araujo, who was injured while pitching last Thursday and was placed on the disabled list on Friday. Araujo is 2-1 with a 3.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings over 40 games this season.

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff authored his third quality start in as many big league appearances Monday, when he took the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings as the Phillies fell to the Mets, 3-1. The innings pitched and hits allowed were each career bests for Eickhoff, who is 1-2 with a 2.84 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 21. Eickhoff was acquired by the Phillies in the deal that sent LHP Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers on July 30.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They just have our number up ‘til this point. We’re going to take it to them the next two days.” -- Manager Pete Mackanin, of a Phillies team that is 1-13 this year against the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. Assistant general manager Scott Proferock said Aug. 31 that he didn’t expect Araujo to pitch again this season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He is scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2. His splint is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6, and he is likely to return to action this season.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. Assistant general manager Scott Proferock ruled Billingsley out for the season on Aug. 31.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr