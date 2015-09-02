Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The best game of Philadelphia Phillies rookie right fielder Darrell Sweeney’s brief big league career will likely earn him another start in the outfield Wednesday. His professional debut at third base will have to wait a bit longer.

Sweeney had two hits and three RBIs Tuesday, when the Phillies routed the New York Mets, 14-8, at Citi Field. Sweeney opened a five-run third with an RBI single and had a two-run single during an eight-run sixth.

As good as Sweeney has looked at the plate -- he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for beloved second baseman Chase Utley on Aug. 19 and the 24-year-old has two homers and six RBIs in just 19 at-bats -- manager Pete Mackanin has been even more impressed with his work in the field.

Sweeney was drafted in 2012 as a second baseman by the Dodgers and spent most of his first three professional seasons as a middle infielder. He played just 22 games in the outfield prior to this season, but Mackanin believes he’s got the natural skills to play any outfield spot.

“He just looks so comfortable in the outfield,” Mackanin said. “I’ll probably play him somewhere tomorrow in the outfield. He can play all three. He just looks like a sure-handed outfielder.”

With third baseman Maikel Franco (broken left wrist) not due back until later in the month and the Phillies sporting the worst record in baseball, there may also be playing time available for Sweeney at third base as Mackanin looks for ways to keep him in the lineup.

“I like the way he swings the bat,” Mackanin said. “That’s what we’re here for. So I’ll probably at some point put him in there.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-80

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 5-1, 3.26 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 11-7, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Nola will look to win his sixth straight decision when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Nola earned the victory in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings as the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 7-1. He has allowed just one run over 15 innings in his last two starts, both of which Nola has won, to lower his ERA from 4.41 to 3.26. Nola has not lost since his major league debut on July 21. He has never faced the Mets.

--RHP Dalier Hinojosa was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday, when rosters expanded from 25 to 40, Hinojosa will likely be used in middle relief down the stretch by the Phillies. This is his second tour of duty this season with the Phillies, for whom Hinojosa tossed five scoreless innings over three appearances between July 31 and Aug. 6. He was claimed off waivers by the Phillies from the Red Sox on July 15. Hinojosa made his major league debut for the Red Sox on May 3, when he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings. In 29 appearances at Triple-A this season between Lehigh Valley and the Red Sox’s affiliate in Pawtucket, Hinojosa went 4-1 with a 3.76 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 55 innings.

--RHP Colton Murray had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday, when rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Murray will likely be used in middle relief down the stretch by the Phillies. It is the first promotion to the majors for Murray, who recorded a 2.67 ERA while striking out 77 batters over 77 2/3 innings in 52 games this season between Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading. Murray, whom the Phillies selected in the 13th round of the 2011 draft out of the University of Kansas, is 18-23 with a 3.30 ERA, 30 saves and 314 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings in five professional seasons.

--C Erik Kratz had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday, when rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Kratz will be used as the third catcher down the stretch by the Phillies, who signed him as a minor league free agent on July 15. He hit .312 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 26 games with Lehigh Valley. Kratz has spent time with four different organizations this season -- the Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals -- and was hitless in four at-bats for the Royals, with whom he began the season as the backup catcher to C Salvador Perez. This is Kratz’s second tour of duty with the Phillies. He hit .230 with 18 homers and 52 RBIs in 120 games between 2011 and 2013.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (right flexor strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for the players the Phillies recalled as major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40. Billingsley was declared out for the season Monday by assistant general manager Scott Proferock. He has been on the disabled list since July 20 (retroactive to July 19). It is the third disabled list stint of the season for Billingsley, who began the year on the shelf while recovering from June 2014 surgery to repair a torn right flexor muscle and went back on the disabled list May 12 due to a strained right shoulder. He has made just nine starts since 2013 due to arm woes, including Tommy John surgery in May 2013. Billingsley went 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA with the Phillies, who signed him to a one-year deal in January.

--RHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday. The transaction made room on the 40-man roster for the players the Phillies recalled as major league rosters expanded from 25 to 40 and all but ensures Harrison won’t throw a pitch this season for the Phillies. He was placed on the disabled list July 31 (retroactive to July 28), the day after he was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the blockbuster trade that sent LHP Cole Hamels to Texas. While with the Rangers, Harrison went 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three starts. He has made just nine starts since 2013 due to back woes that resulted in spinal fusion surgery in June 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t your typical laugher, because I felt like we squeaked through it. But a win’s a win. So we’re happy.” -- Manager Pete Mackanin, after the Phillies held on for a 14-8 win over the Mets Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19. He was ruled out for the season Aug. 31. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He is scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2. His splint is scheduled to be removed around Sept. 6, and he is likely to return to action this season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr