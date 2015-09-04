Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Philadelphia Phillies began Wednesday hoping to get promising young third baseman Maikel Franco back this season. They ended the day wondering if they’ll see Franco or right fielder Domonic Brown again before spring training.

Franco experienced soreness in his fractured left wrist while taking 20 dry swings in the cage prior to the Phillies’ 9-4 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field. He’ll be shut down for at least the next couple days, which will make it all but impossible for him to rehab with a Phillies affiliate before the minor league season ends.

”He’s not any closer than he was before,“ Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said following the game. ”It’s going to take more time than we thought originally. So if we go another week or so, it probably doesn’t look good for him coming back.

“He needs at-bats to get back in the lineup and it’s tough to do that if you only have two weeks left in the season.”

Franco, who was injured when he was hit by a pitch on Aug. 11, was batting .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games before getting hurt. He is expected to play winter ball, which lessens the need for him to get at-bats before this season ends.

Hours after Franco’s setback, Brown left the game with a possible concussion. He was injured in the second inning after he fell headfirst over the wall in foul territory in right field as he pursued an inside-the-park home run by Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada.

Brown, who was slow to get to his feet and needed the help of teammates to get over the wall and back on the field of play, initially remained in the game. Mackanin said Brown told trainers that he hurt his knee, not his head.

However, Brown was pulled when for Cody Asche when the Phillies took the field in the bottom of the fourth.

“We asked him numerous times in the dugout: ‘You feel OK? You all right?'” Mackanin said. “He said ‘Yeah, I‘m fine.’ He didn’t really look dazed or anything like that, but then the trainer came up to me the next inning and said he’s done.”

Mackanin said Brown took concussion tests, on which he “didn’t score exceptionally well,” and that he doubted Brown would be available for a weekend series against Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

A Phillies spokesperson said Brown will undergo further tests during Thursday’s off-day. Brown struck out in his lone at-bat Wednesday and is batting .228 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 63 games this season.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 5-4, 4.03 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 8-6, 4.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Morgan will look to win his third straight decision when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Morgan earned the victory last Saturday, when he allowed two unearned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out three as the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3. It was the fourth straight walk-free start for Morgan, who hasn’t issued a free pass in his last 25 1/3 innings. The quality start was the fourth in five starts for Morgan and his seventh in 12 big league starts. He has never faced the Red Sox. Morgan is 2-0 with a 3.63 ERA in three interleague starts.

--3B Maikel Franco (broken left wrist) felt pain in the wrist while taking 20 dry swings Wednesday and will be shut down again. The Phillies hoped Franco, who was injured when he was hit by a pitch on Aug. 11, could return this season, but manager Pete Mackanin acknowledged Wednesday that time could be running out. With minor league seasons winding down, Wednesday’s setback ensures Franco will not be able to make a rehab appearance with a Phillies affiliate. Franco is hitting .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games.

--RF Domonic Brown (possible concussion) left after the third inning Wednesday of the Phillies’ 9-4 loss to the Mets. Brown hit his head in the second inning, when he fell over the waist-high wall along foul territory in right field after failing to catch a sinking liner by Mets SS Ruben Tejada. Brown initially remained in the game before being replaced by OF Cody Asche as the Phillies took the field for the bottom of the fourth inning. Manager Pete Mackanin said after the game that he kept Brown in the game because Brown told trainers he hit his knee. Mackanin said Brown “didn’t score exceptionally well” on concussion tests and a team spokesman said Brown would undergo further testing during the Phillies’ off-day on Thursday. Brown is batting .228 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 63 games.

--RHP Colton Murray made his major league debut Wednesday, when he gave up one run in one inning in the Phillies’ 9-4 loss to the Mets. Murray retired RF Curtis Granderson on a fly out and surrendered a home run to LF Yoenis Cespedes before striking out 1B Michael Cuddyer and 3B David Wright. Murray had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday after going 8-3 with a 2.67 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 77 2/3 innings in 52 games between Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading. He was selected by the Phillies in the 13th round of the 2011 draft out of the University of Kansas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Things just seem to happen when we play the Mets.” -- Manager Pete Mackanin. The Phillies are 2-14 this season against the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (possible concussion) left the Sept. 2 game. He didn’t fare well on initial concussion tests and is scheduled to see a specialist Sept. 3. He is questionable at best to play in the Sept. 4-6 series against the Red Sox.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He was shut down for at least a few days and may not play again this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr