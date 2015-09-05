Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Interim manager Pete Mackanin has no idea what is in store for him in 2016.

For now, he’s the manager and he will do what he has to do to help this team in the future.

That’s why he sent rookie left-hander Adam Morgan out for a seventh inning at Fenway Park on Friday night. That’s why he had shortstop Freddy Galvis bunt on an 0-2 pitch with two men on. That’s why he left veteran slugger Ryan Howard in to hit against the left-hander, even though Howard doesn’t start against lefties and was 13-for-70 against them before striking out on three pitches to end the 7-5 loss.

“This is about the future,” Mackanin said after the game, a sloppy affair for his team, which rallied late. “I don’t know if I’ll be here or not, so it’s not up to me, but for me if you’re going to build a case that you should be playing every day or what have you, then you build that case. If you’re making a case that you shouldn’t be playing every day then the case will be made this year.”

The Phils made all kinds of mistakes on the bases and in the field and were down 7-2 with two out and no one on in the ninth inning. They rallied and Howard was the tying run at the plate.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-82

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Alec Ascher, 0-1, 6.35 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 10-10, 4.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Morgan gave up hits to the first three batters he faced on Friday night, but escaped the first inning with just one run and cruised until the fifth, when he gave up a pair. He wound up working 6 1/3 innings and getting charged with six runs as his record evened at 5-5. Interim manager Pete Mackanin sent Morgan out to start the seventh and he got the first out before leaving a fastball “over the middle of the plate” that was hit for a home run by Jackie Bradley Jr.

--SS Freddy Galvis started the two-out ninth-inning rally with a single. But earlier in the game, with runners on first and second, nobody out and his team down a run, Galvis failed to get a bunt down, popping an 0-2 pitch in the air that was caught in foul territory. ”His job is to get the bunt down,“ said Mackanin. ”That’s what he’s got to do and he’s got to do it -- that’s why I had him bunting 0-2.

--CF Odubel Herrera had three hits, including a two-run homer in the ninth inning. He is batting .351 since the All-Star break and Friday marked his 11th three-plus hit game of the season. His batting average climbed to .298. “I love the guy,” said Mackanin. “He can hit -- every time the ball’s hit in the air he wants to catch it. That’s the kind of guy you want in center field.”

--Rookie RF Aaron Altherr reached base a career-high four times with three hits and a hit by pitch. Starting with his first major league hit on Aug. 19, he has hit safely in nine of 13 games and is batting .271.

--RHP Alec Asher makes his second major league start in the middle game of a three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston on Saturday. Asher allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings, suffering the loss against the San Diego Padres last week. His last two minor league starts were against Boston’s Pawtucket Triple-A team, his last start seven scoreless innings at Pawtucket Aug. 22.

--RF Domonic Brown suffered a concussion tumbling over a wall at Citi Field in New York Sept. 2. He is going through the MLB protocol on this, his second concussion in the last three seasons, and could be out for the year.

--OF Brian Bogusevic was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday. He hit .296 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs in Triple-A this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (groin) was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for OF Brian Bogusevic on the 40-man roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is about the future. I don’t know if I’ll be here or not, so it’s not up to me, but for me, if you’re going to build a case that you should be playing every day or what have you, then you build that case.” -- Manager Pete Mackanin, regarding playing prospects in the final month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (possible concussion) left the Sept. 2 game. He didn’t fare well on initial concussion tests Sept. 4. He is going through the MLB protocol on this, his second concussion in the last three seasons, and could be out for the year.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He was shut down for at least a few days and may not play again this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr