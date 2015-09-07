Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Long ago, the Philadelphia Phillies reached the point where the final score or decision of their games stopped mattering. Amid all the losses, they are seeking the positives.

Take Sunday starter Jerad Eickhoff as the latest example.

“These young guys, they’re taking their lumps,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said after the Phillies’ 6-2 loss Sunday finished a three-game weekend sweep by the Boston Red Sox. “But that’s what this year’s about, and that’s what the first time through the big leagues (is about). You got to fine-tune it a little bit and get over the experience of being here for the first time.”

Eickhoff was treated rudely by the home team in the first two innings. In fact, had it not been for a baserunning blunder by Boston’s Rusney Castillo, the Red Sox could have had more than the six runs they scored.

Even so, Eickhoff settled and pitched two scoreless innings before leaving.

“We were going to see if he would get away from his fastball and start being real fine with his pitches,” said Mackanin, who plans to use a six-man rotation the rest of the way. “Actually, I think he was trying to be too fine early in the game. When that happens, you end up making mistakes. And then after the damage was done, he went right back to his fastball and started making pitches. He reacted extremely well. So it was good to see.”

And it’s not just the pitchers.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis scored both Phillies runs, the second when bright young center fielder Odubel Herrera ripped his third straight single to finish 3-for-4 with a walk and over the .300 mark -- at .302 -- for the first time since May 3. Herrera had seven hits in the series and continued to flash some very impressive defense.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-84

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-6, 5.65 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-14, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Cameron Rupp missed his second consecutive game Sunday because of a sore right forearm that resulted from getting hit by a pitch Friday. He is not expected to miss more time.

--3B Maikel Franco will have his fractured left wrist examined Tuesday. There is a chance he won’t play again this season.

--SS Freddy Galvis has scored six runs in his last five games. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 road games, going 11-for-36 (.306). On Sunday at Boston, he went 2-for-4 with two runs.

--3B Cody Asche was back in the starting lineup Sunday to face Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez after getting Saturday off against LHP Wade Miley. Asche entered Sunday’s game hitting .237/.297/.288 against left-handed pitchers. He went 0-for-3 against Rodriguez, 0-for-4 overall in the game.

--1B Darin Ruf went 2-for-4 on Sunday at Boston. Of his 11 multi-hit games this season, seven have come on the road. The right-handed hitter improved to .369 (31-for-84) against left-handed pitchers this season.

--2B Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-5 on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to seven games over which he is batting .345 (10-for-29). That is tied for the second-longest streak of his career, behind only a 12-game stretch from June 26-July 7.

--CF Odubel Herrera went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk Sunday. A Rule 5 pick from the Texas Rangers last year, he is 13-for-25 over his last six games, batting .520 in that stretch to raise his overall average to .302. Since the All-Star break, he is batting .355 (55-for-155).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was trying to go with a pitch away and it got a little more of the plate. He’s a good hitter and he’s going to do that with a pitch right there in that location. Obviously, it was not what I wanted to do. He got a good pitch and did the most with it.” -- RHP Jerad Eickhoff, on the ball Boston DH David Ortiz hit for a two-run, first-inning homer Sunday in the Red Sox’s 6-2 win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Cameron Rupp (sore right forearm) did not play Sept. 5-6. He is not expected to miss more time.

--OF Domonic Brown (possible concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He didn’t fare well on initial concussion tests, and he could be out for the year.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He was shut down for at least a few days. Franco will be examined Sept. 8, and he might not play again this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Andres Blanco

INF/OF Darnell Sweeney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Cody Asche

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF Domonic Brown

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Brian Bogusevic