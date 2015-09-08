Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Two years ago, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Domonic Brown was a National League All-Star.

Now he faces an uncertain future.

Brown, hitting just .228 with five homers and 25 RBIs in 63 games this year, sustained a concussion last Wednesday, likely ending his season and possibly his six-year tenure with the Phillies.

Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Monday before the Phillies lost 7-2 to the Atlanta Braves that Brown was still feeling the effects of his injury.

“I’d be surprised if he even came back the rest of the year,” Mackanin added.

Brown, 28, hit .272 with 27 homers and 83 RBIs in 2013, but he slipped to .232 with 10 homers and 63 RBIs in 144 games last season.

The problem, Mackanin said, is that Brown has “a high-maintenance swing.”

“There’s a lot going on there,” he said, “so it’s more difficult to determine if he’s going to hit the way we want him to or not.”

Mackanin would not go so far as to call this season a bust for Brown, who is eligible for arbitration for the second time in his career this winter. However, neither has Brown done anything to suggest the needle is pointed upward, either.

”He had opportunities,“ Mackanin said. ”He started in Triple-A (because of an Achilles injury) and worked his way back to the big leagues, and he’s had at-bats to put together some offense, and he hasn’t really lived up what we think he can be. In regard to that, (the season was) really not a total loss for him, but it probably wasn’t an ideal situation for him.

“We have so many guys we need to look at, to make that determination, that it becomes difficult. We can’t just run him out there and play 160 games. We just can’t do it.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-85

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ryan Weber, major league debut) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 5-2, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Nola, who faces the Braves on Tuesday, had the shortest outing of his nine-start major league career the last time out, lasting just four innings in a 9-4 loss to the Mets. Nola allowed six runs on nine hits while striking out four. He did not walk a batter. He beat the Braves in his only previous start against them, going five innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk in that one, either.

--RHP Aaron Harang lost for the 12th time in his past 13 decisions Monday night, going five innings against Atlanta and allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking three. He surrendered a two-run homer to Freddie Freeman in the first and a two-run double to Hector Olivera in the fourth, the latter after intentionally walking Nick Markakis with two outs. “I felt like that was the only real mistake I made,” Harang said of the 1-1 fastball to Olivera.

--3B Cody Asche, 1-for-4 Monday night against Atlanta, is back at his natural position after starting 61 games in left field. “We want to get Asche as many at-bats as possible,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “It’s the easiest way to do it, and to keep (newly acquired Darnell) Sweeney out there (in left field), get a look (at him). It just gives us an opportunity to see these guys and get them as many at-bats as we can, so we can get a better feel for them -- even including Asche.”

--RF Aaron Altherr, one of the young outfielders the Phillies want to evaluate this month, went 1-for-2 with a triple and a sacrifice fly Monday against Atlanta. He also made a fine leaping catch on a line drive off the bat of the Braves’ Michael Bourn in the eighth, then doubled Andrelton Simmons off first base.

--2B Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4 Monday against Atlanta. He has hit safely in eight consecutive games, batting at a .364 clip in that stretch. Hernandez has made 70 starts at second base, and while it is unclear as to whether he is the long-term successor to Chase Utley, there is no other obvious option on the major league roster at present.

--C Cameron Rupp, out the previous two days due to a sore right forearm, He was back in the lineup Monday. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you don’t make pitches, you’re going to get hurt. I sound like a broken record, but it always boils down to location and commanding your stuff.” -- Interim manager Pete Mackanin, on RHP Aaron Harang, who gave up five runs in five innings Monday in the Phillies’ 7-2 loss to the Braves.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Cameron Rupp (sore right forearm) did not play Sept. 5-6. He was back in the lineup Sept. 7.

--OF Domonic Brown (possible concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He didn’t fare well on initial concussion tests, and he is unlikely to return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He was shut down for at least a few days. Franco will be examined Sept. 8, and he might not play again this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Darnell Sweeney

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Brian Bogusevic

OF Domonic Brown