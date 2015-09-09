Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The status of the Philadelphia Phillies’ rotation is a double-edged sword for right-hander David Buchanan.

The starting staff features four rookies the Phillies hope are foundation pieces to their rebuilding job, which means plenty of competition for Buchanan, 26.

However, the rotation uncertainty also is the reason a struggling Buchanan is back with the big club.

The Phillies are being judicious with the innings of rookie starters Aaron Nola, Adam Morgan, Jerad Eickhoff and Alec Asher, so a six-man rotation, including veteran Aaron Harang, is being implemented to keep those innings in check.

Enter Buchanan.

“He’s been pitching relatively well in Triple-A,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday before Philadelphia’s 5-0 win over the Atlanta Braves, “so we’ll get another look at him.”

The right-hander, undergoing a trying season that included two demotions and a disabled-list stint, was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the Phillies as a September call-up on Tuesday.

He won’t have to wait long to prove himself, as he starts Wednesday’s series finale against Atlanta.

In 10 starts with the Phillies this season, Buchanan is 2-7 with a 9.00 ERA. However, since his most recent demotion, he posted a 2.31 ERA in four starts at Lehigh Valley.

Nola, a 2014 draft pick and the most touted of the rookie bunch, threw seven scoreless innings and struck out a career-high seven to snap the Phillies’ five-game losing skid Tuesday night.

“Nola was outstanding,” Mackanin said. “He stepped up to the plate and really hit it out of the park.”

Buchanan will get his chance Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-85

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 9-7, 4.51 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 2-7, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan is scheduled to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. On Tuesday, he was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the Phillies as a September call-up. His start marks the beginning of the Phillies’ six-man rotation in September. The 26-year-old went 2-7 with a 9.00 ERA in 10 starts for Philadelphia earlier this season. However, since his most recent demotion, Buchanan posted a 2.31 ERA in four starts at Lehigh Valley. “He’s been pitching relatively well in Triple-A, so we’ll get another look at him,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said.

--RHP Aaron Nola, Tuesday’s starter, threw seven shutout innings while striking out a career-high seven to lead the Phillies to a 5-0 win over the Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Nola, drafted in 2014, is 6-2 with a 3.56 ERA in his first 10 major league starts as a 22-year-old rookie. “Nola was outstanding,” Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He stepped up to the plate and really hit it out of the park. ... He’s a special guy.”

--LHP Ken Roberts was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the Phillies as a September call-up. On Aug. 30, the reliever was claimed by the Phillies off waivers from the Rockies and optioned to Lehigh Valley. He will be important to the team’s bullpen, as he becomes just the second left-handed reliever, joining Adam Loewen. Roberts threw three scoreless innings with Lehigh Valley before joining the Phillies. The 27-year-old made his major league debut for the Rockies this season and went 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA.

--RHP Nefi Ogando was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to the Phillies as a September call-up. Ogando was called up to the Phillies on Aug. 28 but never threw a pitch before he was sent back to Lehigh Valley the next day. The 26-year-old reliever had a 2.86 ERA in 28 1/3 innings in Triple-A. He will be used in all situations, as Philadelphia’s bullpen has been overworked the entire season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) was evaluated by a hand specialist Tuesday and underwent tests. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said if Franco passes those tests, he would begin taking swings. If all goes well, the Phillies hope Franco eventually can take batting practice, play rehab games in Clearwater, Fla., and join the club for the final week of the season. “If he feels he can’t swing the bat 100 percent, then we’re not going to let him play,” Mackanin said.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) was evaluated Tuesday, and he will go to Clearwater, Fla., in a few days to rehab. He left the Sept. 2 game after flipping over an outfield wall along the right field line and hasn’t played since. On Sept. 4, the Phillies confirmed he sustained a concussion. Whether or not he will return this season is unknown.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) was evaluated Tuesday, and he will go down to Clearwater, Fla., in a few days to rehab. He went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He doesn’t show a lot of emotion. He’s got a lot of confidence.” -- Interim manager Pete Mackanin, on RHP Aaron Nola, who pitched the Phillies to a 5-0 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he will head to Clearwater, Fla., to rehab. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he will head to Clearwater, Fla., to rehab. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He was shut down for at least a few days. Franco was examined Sept. 8, but the results weren’t immediately known.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Darnell Sweeney

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Brian Bogusevic

OF Domonic Brown