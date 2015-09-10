Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- When Philadelphia Phillies rookie third baseman Maikel Franco was hit by a pitch from Arizona pitcher Jeremy Hellickson on Aug. 11, breaking a bone in Franco’s left wrist, the expectation was that he would miss the rest of the season.

That now appears to be premature.

Franco reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings before Wednesday night’s game against Atlanta, and interim manager Pete Mackanin said it now appears that there’s a chance the rookie will return before the season ends.

First Franco must take batting practice with his teammates. If he has no ill effects, he will then play in some simulated games in Clearwater, Fla., and if all goes well there, he will return to the Phillies.

“We’d like to have him back ASAP,” Mackanin said. “It will be good to have him back. We miss his bat.”

Franco has been one of the Phillies’ few bright spots this season, hitting .277 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs in 77 games, giving Mackanin reason to believe the rookie can be a middle-of-the-order presence for a contender down the line.

“He’s made a real good impression,” Mackanin said, “and we’ve seen him develop over the last couple years and turn himself into a pretty good, dangerous hitter. I think as young as he is, certainly he can fit in the middle.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-86

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta 18-6, 2.03 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan 5-5, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Morgan, Thursday’s starter, dropped his last start, going 6 1/3 innings against Boston and allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking two. He has never faced the Cubs.

--RHP David Buchanan took the loss Wednesday against the Braves, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on 10 hits. He didn’t have a single strikeout, and he walked three and hit a batter. With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth he allowed a leadoff homer to Christian Bethancourt and a two-run single to Freddie Freeman. “I had some balls elevated,” Buchanan said. “I tried to minimize the damage, but I started walking guys and things escalated.”

--1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 Wednesday against Atlanta and is hitless in his last 29 at-bats. “We might have to give him a day off,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “but he’s going to play. He hit some balls good tonight.” Howard grounded out hard to second in the fourth inning, and was robbed of a hit when Atlanta right fielder Nick Markakis made a diving catch of his liner in the seventh.

--RF Aaron Altherr went hitless in four at-bats in Wednesday’s loss to the Braves, but has nonetheless made an impression since his call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 18. “He’s showing well,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s athletic. He can run. He’s an outstanding defensive player, from what I see. He’s got some pop in his bat. ... I think he’s got a real good chance to be a good player at this level, but the verdict is still out. You’ve got to put up numbers.”

--CF Odubel Herrera, whose .300 average is second among all major league rookies, went 0-for-3 with a walk Wednesday night. Interim manager Pete Mackanin believes Herrera is a longshot for Rookie of the Year, but is nonetheless pleased by his progress. “Every time I look at him I smile,” Mackanin said. “He just loves to play, and it shows. He competes at the plate. He works his rear end off in the outfield. He’s a pleasure to be around. He makes the game a lot of fun, plus, the most important thing, he’s a good hitter.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s not a lot to talk about. We didn’t pitch. We didn’t hit. You’re not going to win that way.” -- Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin, after a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he will head to Clearwater, Fla., to rehab. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he will head to Clearwater, Fla., to rehab. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, and interim manager Pete Mackanin said it now appears that there’s a chance the rookie will return before the season ends.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Darnell Sweeney

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Brian Bogusevic

OF Domonic Brown