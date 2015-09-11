Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Before Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs was rained out, the Philadelphia Phillies fired general manager Ruben Amaro Jr., often a focal point of the fans’ discontent as the club plummeted in the standings in recent seasons.

So now what?

The Phillies, who own the major leagues’ worst record this season, must find a new GM. Perhaps a new manager, too, as Pete Mackanin has been running the club on an interim basis since Ryne Sandberg resigned in June.

And they must continue to find and develop talent. Especially that.

Phillies president Andy MacPhail said there is “reason to be optimistic” about the available position players -- such as third baseman Maikel Franco and center fielder Odubel Herrera, and minor leaguers like shortstop J.P. Crawford and outfielder Roman Quinn.

However, MacPhail added, “The pitching issues are a concern. They are a big concern. And that’s something that this organization needs to focus on going forward.”

Aaron Nola, last year’s first-round draft pick, has shown promise in his 10 major league starts this season, and closer Ken Giles has potential. But there are a ton of question marks beyond that.

That will be one of the first orders of business for the new GM, whoever that might be. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock will fill Amaro’s position on an interim basis while a search is undertaken for a permanent replacement.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-86

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 18-6, 2.03 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 5-5, 4.42 ERA); Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 6-6, 4.08 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Alec Asher, 0-2, 10.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Adam Morgan, the starter in Game One on Friday against the Cubs, allowed six runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings against Boston in his last start, and has alternated wins and losses in his last eight outings. He has never faced the Cubs.

--RHP Alec Asher, the starter in Game Two on Friday against the Cubs, has allowed 11 runs on 16 hits in his first two major league starts, against San Diego and Boston. Asher, acquired earlier this summer in the Cole Hamels trade, has never faced the Cubs.

--RHP David Buchanan took the loss Wednesday against the Braves, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing four runs on 10 hits. He didn’t have a single strikeout, and he walked three and hit a batter. With the game tied 1-1 in the fourth he allowed a leadoff homer to Christian Bethancourt and a two-run single to Freddie Freeman. “I had some balls elevated,” Buchanan said. “I tried to minimize the damage, but I started walking guys and things escalated.”

--1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 Wednesday against Atlanta and is hitless in his last 29 at-bats. “We might have to give him a day off,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “but he’s going to play. He hit some balls good tonight.” Howard grounded out hard to second in the fourth inning, and was robbed of a hit when Atlanta right fielder Nick Markakis made a diving catch of his liner in the seventh.

--RF Aaron Altherr went hitless in four at-bats in Wednesday’s loss to the Braves, but has nonetheless made an impression since his call-up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 18. “He’s showing well,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “He’s athletic. He can run. He’s an outstanding defensive player, from what I see. He’s got some pop in his bat. ... I think he’s got a real good chance to be a good player at this level, but the verdict is still out. You’ve got to put up numbers.”

--CF Odubel Herrera, whose .300 average is second among all major league rookies, went 0-for-3 with a walk Wednesday night. Interim manager Pete Mackanin believes Herrera is a longshot for Rookie of the Year, but is nonetheless pleased by his progress. “Every time I look at him I smile,” Mackanin said. “He just loves to play, and it shows. He competes at the plate. He works his rear end off in the outfield. He’s a pleasure to be around. He makes the game a lot of fun, plus, the most important thing, he’s a good hitter.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s not a lot to talk about. We didn’t pitch. We didn’t hit. You’re not going to win that way.” -- Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin, after a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he will head to Clearwater, Fla., to rehab. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he will head to Clearwater, Fla., to rehab. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, and there is a chance he will return before the season ends.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Darnell Sweeney

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Brian Bogusevic

OF Domonic Brown