Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin had talked about giving slumping first baseman Ryan Howard a day off recently, but when the lineup was posted for the first game of Friday’s double-header against the Chicago Cubs, Howard was once again in it.

And never mind his 0-for-29 slump. Mackanin also said he liked the way Howard was swinging, that there were signs he was coming out of it.

There was a hard liner to right field Howard’s first time up, followed by two groundouts and a strikeout -- 0-for-33 now.

“Give it up, Howard,” somebody yelled from the safety of the upper deck.

This is a three-time All-Star. An MVP way back in 2006. A guy who owns 355 career home runs.

But he is also 35.

The second game proceeded much like the first -- a liner to left and a grounder to short his first two times up: 0-for-35 now, the worst slump of his career, and the worst by a Phillie since Raul Ibanez also went hitless in 35 trips in 2011.

And then finally, blessedly, he doubled into the gap in right-center in the seventh. Slump over.

“That was nice to see,” Mackanin said. “It happens to the best of them. We’re just hoping he’s going to get hot again.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-88

STREAK: Lost htree

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Dan Haren 9-9, 3.73 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff 1-3, 4.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerad Eickhoff, Saturday’s starter, has dropped three straight starts since beating Miami in his major league debut, on Aug. 21. Last time out he allowed six runs on eight hits in four innings while absorbing a 6-2 loss to Boston. He has never faced the Cubs.

--LHP Adam Morgan allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings in losing Game One of Friday’s double-header to the Cubs. Morgan, who struck out five and walked one, carried a 1-0 lead into the fifth but gave up consecutive two-out RBI doubles to Austin Jackson and Kris Bryant. He departed after surrendering singles to Starlin Castro and Javier Baez to start the sixth. Both runners later scored on Addison Russell’s double off reliever Hector Neris. “I got some balls over the plate,” Morgan said, “and they’re a good-hitting team. They were working the count well. For the most part I thought I did all right, up until the sixth.”

--RHP Alec Asher lasted five innings and allowed six runs on seven hits in losing the nightcap of Friday’s double-header to the Cubs. Asher, one of six players acquired from Texas in the Cole Hamels trade in July, surrendered two homers to Kyle Schwarber and another to Kris Bryant. In three major league starts to date, Asher has been touched for 17 runs and 23 hits in 14 1/3 innings.

--1B Ryan Howard ended a career-long 0-for-35 slump with a double in the seventh inning of the second game of Friday’s double-header against the Cubs. It was also the longest slump by a Phillie since Raul Ibanez went hitless in 35 at-bats in 2011. “That was nice to see,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said of Howard’s hit. “It happens to the best of them. We’re just hoping he’s going to get hot again.”

--CF Odubel Herrera went 1-for-3 with a double in the nightcap of Friday’s double-header against the Cubs. His 27 doubles lead all major league rookies, and he continues to make his case for being a keeper as the Phillies’ rebuild goes forward.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t a very good day.” -- Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin, after being swept in a doubleheader on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, and there is a chance he will return before the season ends.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Darnell Sweeney

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Brian Bogusevic

OF Domonic Brown