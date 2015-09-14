Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies rookie outfielder Aaron Altherr arrived at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, only to discover that his name had been written in an unfamiliar place on the lineup card -- the cleanup spot -- for a game against the Chicago Cubs.

It was the first time he has hit there in 23 games, since his recall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 18, and was as a result “a bit of a surprise” to him, as he said.

“It’s just, try to go out there and do the best I could, and just try to show them I can play here,” he said.

Hitting him there makes sense, giving the power stroke he has displayed since his promotion. He contributed a double and triple in three at-bats Sunday, and now has 12 extra-base hits among his 19 hits.

“I don’t really focus on trying to hit extra bases,” said Altherr, who also scored to go-ahead run, on a seventh-inning wild pitch. “It’s just trying to put the barrel on the ball. Wherever it goes, that’s where it goes.”

His stock, meanwhile, is going up.

“He’s a good-looking young athlete,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said, “and I think he’s got a chance to be a real good player. Numbers count. He’s already made a good first impression, but batting average and production count, so that’s the next step -- see what he produces. But you’ve got to like him. I like him a lot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-88

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 12-8, 3.32 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 6-2, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Cesar Hernandez dislocated his left thumb in a collision with the Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo on Sunday, and he will see a hand specialist Monday. Phillies interim manager Pete Mackanin said there is concern about damage to a ligament in the thumb, and it is entirely possible Hernandez is done for the season.

--RHP Aaron Nola, Monday’s starter against the Nationals, pitched seven shutout innings to beat Atlanta 5-0 his last time out. He allowed six hits while striking out seven and walking one. The rookie has never faced Washington.

--RHP Aaron Harang was saddled with a no-decision Sunday against Washington, going five innings and allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five and walking one. He failed to pitch six innings or more for the eighth time in his past 10 starts after going at least six in 15 of his first 16 outings this season. He was nonetheless satisfied with Sunday’s start.

--1B Ryan Howard homered and drove in three runs Sunday in the Phillies’ victory over the Cubs, but he struck out against LHP Clayton Richard with the go-ahead run at third in the seventh inning. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said that depending on the situation, he would consider pinch-hitting for Howard against lefties down the stretch as the veteran slugger has not hit them well this season. “I’ve just reconsidered my thinking on that,” Mackanin said. “I didn’t want it to become an issue for Howie, as much as he’s meant to the organization. I didn’t want it to be a big issue, but the fact that I‘m not hitting for him has become an issue. He and I spoke about it. We’re not in agreement, but he understands.”

--SS Freddy Galvis went 3-for-5 with a two-run double Sunday against the Cubs. “He’s done very well,” interim manager Pete Mackanin said. “Especially looking at him in past years, I don’t think anybody was convinced he was going to hit. He’s carrying himself very well and he’s doing a good job at the plate. He’s making a few more errors than we’d like to see. ... I think he can cut down on his errors, and I think he can be a solid everyday shortstop.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re a tough lineup. They’re young and aggressive, but they can also be very patient. They have a pretty good idea of what the strike zone is. Obviously (Chris) Coghlan gave me the most fits today (hitting two triples and a homer), but I felt good. Felt like the ball was coming out well, and I was able to spot my fastball when I needed to.” -- RHP Aaron Harang, who got a no-decision Sunday as the Phillies beat the Cubs 7-4.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) was hurt Sept. 13. He will see a hand specialist Sept. 14, and he might be out for the season.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9, and there is a chance he will return before the season ends.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Cesar Hernandez

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Darnell Sweeney

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Jeff Francoeur

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Brian Bogusevic

OF Domonic Brown