Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a dislocated left thumb Monday, but interim manager Pete Mackanin said he has done enough to open spring training next year as the regular at his position.

That, of course, presumes that Mackanin is still the manager. And that the Phillies don’t acquire somebody they believe is better than Hernandez.

“I’ve seen enough to where I feel comfortable with him at second base,” Mackanin said. “He offers a lot. He can steal a base. He can draw a walk. This is his first year getting so many at-bats at this level, so I think he’s learned from it. He’s learned from some of the mistakes he’s made, as we all do. I like what I’ve seen.”

Hernandez, who suffered his injury in a collision Sunday with the Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo, will require surgery. Mackanin said he should be ready for the start of spring training.

Hernandez started 74 games at second, and played in 127, hitting .272 with one homer and 35 RBIs. He stole a team-high 19 bases in 24 attempts.

Defensively, Mackanin said, “He shows good range, good soft hands, good actions. He can turn a double play. Mentally he’ll make a mistake here and there, but that’s all in the learning process, so I‘m pretty pleased with what I’ve seen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-89

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg 8-7, 4.30 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 2-8, 9.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan, Tuesday’s starter, returned from the minors and was again lit up in his last start, an 8-1 loss to Atlanta in which he lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on 10 hits, while walking three. He did not record a strikeout. He lost his only start against Washington this season, and in his career has gone 0-2 with an 8.18 ERA in two outings against the Nationals.

--RHP Aaron Nola earned a no-decision Monday against the Nationals despite allowing six runs on nine hits in five innings of work. He struck out a career-high eight and walked one, but allowed three home runs, including a fifth-inning grand slam by ex-Phillie Jayson Werth. The slam came on an 0-2 pitch, which neither Nola nor interim manager Pete Mackanin thought was a bad pitch. “You want to come up and in, at least at the hands or above,” Mackanin said. “That’s exactly where he threw it. It was just above the hands, a tough pitch to hit. I think Werth was ambushing him. He was looking one side of the plate, and he said, ‘If he comes in, I‘m going to get him. If he goes away, he’s got me.’ I think he guessed right.” Mackanin also said that after Nola’s next start they’re going to “play (it) by ear” as far as whether to shut the rookie down for the rest of the season. “We want to take care of him and not overextend him,” Mackanin said. Nola’s take? “I understand, but I can still pitch,” he said. “I feel healthy, and I feel good.”

--2B Cesar Hernandez was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a dislocated left thumb, an injury he suffered when he collided with Chicago Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo on Sunday. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Hernandez, who was evaluated by a hand specialist on Monday, will require surgery and miss the rest of the season, but that he should be ready for the 2016 season. Mackanin also said that if he remains the manager, Hernandez would begin spring training as the regular at his position, barring a trade or free agent signing. “I’ve seen enough to where I feel comfortable with him at second base,” Mackanin said. “He offers a lot. He can steal a base. He can draw a walk. This is his first year getting so many at-bats at this level, so I think he’s learned from it. He’s learned from some of the mistakes he’s made, as we all do. I like what I’ve seen.”

--INF Chase d‘Arnaud was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he hit .268 in 120 games. D‘Arnaud, also hit .232 in 64 games over three seasons with the Pirates, will see some action at second base in place of the injured Cesar Hernandez, though interim manager Pete Mackanin said Darnell Sweeney will get the bulk of the playing time there. D‘Arnaud struck out as a pinch hitter Monday.

--3B Cody Asche hit a game-tying three-run homer in the sixth inning of Monday’s 8-7, 11-inning loss to Washington, just two days after he hit a walk-off two-run homer against the Cubs. “I think confidence, for sure, is an issue,” he said. “As a hitter confidence is, I think, the No. 1 key. It comes slowly and you lose it quickly. It’s a tough thing to keep, and I think that’s the process of being a young hitter - learning to keep that confidence regardless.”

--3B Maikel Franco, on the disabled list since Aug. 12 with a fractured left wrist, will continue to hit off a tee and via soft toss, interim manager Pete Mackanin said, then take live batting practice. The hope is that he will be able to play in some simulated games in Clearwater, Fla., then possibly rejoin the team for a series in Miami, Sept. 22-24.

--1B Ryan Howard left Monday’s game against Washington in the eighth inning with a bruised left knee, after a bouncing throw from shortstop Freddy Galvis hit him in that knee one inning earlier. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said after the game it is unclear as to whether Howard will be available Tuesday.

--LF Aaron Altherr left Monday’s game against the Nationals with a bruised right forearm, after being hit by a pitch from Jonathan Papelbon in the 10th inning. Interim manager Pete Mackanin is unsure as to whether Altherr will be available Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I understand, but I can still pitch. I feel healthy, and I feel good.” -- Rookie RHP Aaron Nola, on the possibility of being shut down for the rest of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Cesar Hernandez (dislocated left thumb) was hurt Sept. 13 and was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 14. He will undergo surgery, interim manager Pete Mackanin said Sept. 14. Mackanin expects Hernandez to recover in time for the 2016 season.

--1B Ryan Howard (bruised left knee) left the Sept. 14 game. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said after the game it is unclear as to whether Howard will be available Sept. 15.

--LF Aaron Altherr (bruised right forearm) left the Sept. 14 game after being hit by a pitch. Interim manager Pete Mackanin is unsure as to whether Altherr will be available Sept. 14.

--3B Maikel Franco (non-displaced fracture in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 12. In late August, Franco was cleared to resume all baseball activities except swinging a bat. He was scheduled to take batting practice Sept. 2 but took only 20 “dry swings” before feeling pain in the wrist. He reported no ill effects after taking 20 swings Sept. 9. He will continue to hit off a tee and via soft toss, interim manager Pete Mackanin said Sept. 14, then take live batting practice. The hope is that he will be able to play in some simulated games in Clearwater, Fla., then possibly rejoin the team for a series in Miami, Sept. 22-24.

--OF Domonic Brown (concussion) left the Sept. 2 game, and he hasn’t played since. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Elvis Araujo (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He was examined Sept. 8, and he was due to begin rehabbing in Clearwater, Fla., in mid-September. It is uncertain if he will return to action this season.

--LHP Matt Harrison (lower back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (strained right elbow flexor) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is attempting to rehab the ailment without surgery. He may begin throwing at the end of July, but it is unclear whether he will pitch again this season.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. He was scheduled to undergo another shoulder surgery July 22. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP Adam Morgan

RHP Aaron Nola

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP Alec Asher

RHP Jerad Eickhoff

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Ken Giles (closer)

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Hector Neris

LHP Adam Loewen

RHP Dalier Hinojosa

RHP Colton Murray

RHP Jerome Williams

LHP Ken Roberts

RHP Nefi Ogando

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

Erik Kratz

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Darnell Sweeney

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Chase d‘Arnaud

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jeff Francoeur

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Brian Bogusevic

OF/INF Darin Ruf

OF Aaron Altherr

OF Domonic Brown